



US President Donald Trump has declared that Washington will either secure a deal with Iran or “finish the job,” stressing that the United States possesses the capability to cripple Tehran’s critical infrastructure if necessary.





He stated that America would prevail regardless of the path taken, either through negotiation or decisive military action.





Trump emphasised his preference for a negotiated settlement, noting that he did not wish to impact the lives of 91 million people. He warned that the US could dismantle Iran’s bridges within an hour and devastate its energy supply, including the modern plants built during periods of financial strength. He underlined that Iran no longer had money, pointing out that Washington had withheld funds.





The President further asserted that America could destroy Iran’s electricity and power generation facilities in a matter of hours. He remarked that every plant could be eliminated in a single afternoon, and that Tehran was fully aware of this capability.





His latest comments follow earlier claims that the US could eliminate Iran’s surviving leadership in “one shot” if it chose to do so. He referred to senior Iranian officials who had gathered during the week-long funeral of former Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, killed in joint US-Israeli air strikes on 28 February.





In an interview with Axios, Trump explained that although such an operation was possible, it was not pursued because it would leave no one to negotiate with, signalling Washington’s intent to keep diplomatic channels open despite its military strength.





Iran strongly condemned Trump’s remarks. The Iranian Embassy in Armenia criticised both Trump and the US, declaring that America could never comprehend the grief surrounding Khamenei’s death because it “neither has a civilisation, history, nor honour.” The embassy added that while people could be killed, ideals could not. It likened Khamenei’s death to breaking a perfume bottle whose scent spread everywhere, referencing the vast crowds that attended his funeral.





Meanwhile, the body of the late Supreme Leader has arrived in Qom. State television reported that it was transported by helicopter, with footage showing the aircraft hovering above Jamkaran Mosque in Qom province. The funeral procession is scheduled to continue in Qom before moving to Iraq’s holy cities of Najaf and Karbala for further ceremonies, according to Al Jazeera.





Trump’s remarks highlight the duality of Washington’s approach, balancing threats of overwhelming military force with the possibility of negotiation. The ongoing funeral ceremonies for Khamenei underscore the depth of mourning in Iran, while the rhetoric from both sides reflects the heightened tension in the region.





ANI







