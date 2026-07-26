



Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, speaking in Dras on the eve of the 27th anniversary of Kargil Vijay Diwas, declared that the intent of infiltrators remains unchanged since the 1999 conflict, while assuring that the Indian Army is fully prepared to meet any challenge.





He emphasised modernisation, Atmanirbharta, and the enduring strength of Indian soldiers as the foundation of national security.





Rajnath Singh arrived in Dras on Saturday evening to attend Shaurya Sandhya at the Kargil War Memorial, part of a two-day program commemorating Kargil Vijay Diwas. The day marks the culmination of Operation Vijay on 26 July 1999, when the Indian Army recaptured territories in Kargil district seized by Pakistani troops.





Addressing Army personnel at a Shaurya Bhoj, Singh said challenges remain constant, with infiltrators continuing to rely on proxy war and infiltration. He made a veiled reference to Pakistan, stressing that the Army is fully prepared for such threats.





He underlined that this century belongs to India, expressing confidence that with the government’s emphasis on Atmanirbharta, the Indian armed forces will become the best in the world. He saluted the valour of soldiers, noting that the freedom enjoyed today is owed to their sacrifices in Kargil, where they fought in extreme conditions of plummeting mercury and dipping oxygen levels without lowering their guard.





Singh said the pride he felt in Dras could not be expressed in words. He asserted that as long as Indian soldiers retain their invisible inner strength and nationalistic sentiment, no force in the world would dare cast an evil eye on India.





He reflected on his experiences with Army traditions, highlighting Bada Khana as particularly moving. He explained that it is the only occasion when jawans and officers sit together to share the same meal, symbolising teamwork and unity.





He praised the Army’s ability to rise above societal limitations, describing this strength as the true reason behind victories such as the Kargil War.





Additional commemorative events included Shaurya Sandhya at the memorial, where tributes were paid to fallen soldiers. Singh’s remarks also followed his wider tour of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh, where he met officials to review the security situation in the wake of recent attacks.





His speeches consistently reinforced the message that India’s military remains vigilant, modernising rapidly, and capable of protecting sovereignty against adversaries.





The Defence Minister’s words echoed the sacrifices of 1999, when soldiers fought at altitudes nearing 20,000 feet under extreme conditions to reclaim Indian territory. He reminded the nation that their courage ensures every citizen can live freely and confidently.





PTI







