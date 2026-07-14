



The Defence Research and Development Organisation is developing a new S-Band Instrumentation Tracking Radar that represents a significant leap in India’s indigenous radar technology.





This system is designed as an advanced multi-target tracker capable of monitoring short-range targets in skin mode, which relies on echo reflection, and medium-to-long-range high-altitude missiles in transponder or beacon mode. Built on solid-state Active Phased Array technology, it is intended to integrate seamlessly with existing range sensor networks to meet automatic search and tracking requirements during critical flight test scenarios, including ballistic missile trials and air defence missions.





The radar operates in the S-Band frequency range between 2900 MHz and 3300 MHz. It employs Digital Beam Forming to achieve precise target acquisition and tracking. It is capable of monitoring both skin objects such as aircraft, cruise missiles, tactical missiles, boosters and missile stages, as well as beacon objects like ballistic payloads.





Its skin detection range extends beyond 250 kilometres for a two-square-metre target at 14 dB signal-to-noise ratio, while the minimum detection range is three kilometres in both skin and beacon modes. The system can track aircraft, tactical missiles, missile stages and boosters with electronic scanning across ±50 degrees in azimuth and 0–70 degrees in elevation. Resolution is 150 metres in range and three degrees in angle, while the power aperture product is at least 124 dBW, combining transmit gain, receive gain and peak power.





The radar is optimised to detect low radar cross-section missiles between 0.1 and 1.0 square metres, cruise missiles, aircraft, medium-range ballistic missiles with ranges up to 400 kilometres at one-square-metre RCS, and the boost phase of long-range ballistic missiles.





Doppler limits are set at 1500 metres per second for medium-range targets and 4500 metres per second for long-range ballistic missiles. It incorporates both high and low range resolution modes to address different classes of targets. By employing non-coherent mode processing, it can track long-range targets equipped with onboard transponders within line-of-sight.





The radar configuration is relocatable and includes a motorised slewable pedestal with locking mechanisms at five-degree intervals in azimuth, a motorised elevation folding mechanism, radar processing electronics with built-in test equipment, a rectifier unit, a redundant liquid cooling unit, and a radar monitoring and control system with remote operator console.





It also features self-calibration capabilities. Measurement accuracy is high, with four-dimensional tracking of range, azimuth, elevation and Doppler, all equipped with timestamps. Accuracy is within 20 metres for range, one-tenth of the beam width for angle, and four metres per second for radial velocity. Resolution is 75 metres in high mode and 200 metres in low mode for range, 1.5 degrees in azimuth, 3.2 degrees in elevation, and 10 metres per second in Doppler.





The scanning posture allows electronic scanning across ±50 degrees in azimuth and 0–70 degrees in elevation. Mechanically, the antenna operates in a staring mode with tilt provisions of 12 degrees by default, 40 degrees for high-elevation or high-speed targets, 0 degrees for maintenance, and 90 degrees for transportation.





The system architecture is comprehensive, comprising an Active Antenna Array Unit with radiating panels, transmit/receive modules, exciter, DBF unit, multi-channel receiver and beam steering unit. Mechanical and thermal systems include a motorised slewable pedestal assembly, redundant liquid cooling unit, antenna cabin with Radome and an external protective dome-shaped Radome.





Power systems consist of a rectifier unit, power distribution units and integrated electrical accessories such as lightning arrestors and earthing systems. An operational shelter provides air-conditioned working conditions with at least 60 dB isolation, housing the radar processing unit, wide-band recorder, two monitoring and display consoles, and up to ten high-performance workstations for data post-processing.





This radar is expected to play a crucial role in India’s missile testing infrastructure, enhancing precision tracking during ballistic missile trials and strengthening air defence capabilities. Its ability to track multiple classes of targets, including low-observable missiles and high-speed ballistic payloads, ensures that it will be a cornerstone of India’s strategic surveillance and defence architecture.





The integration of advanced phased array technology, redundant cooling systems and robust operational shelters reflects DRDO’s emphasis on reliability, survivability and adaptability in diverse operational environments.





Agencies







