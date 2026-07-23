



External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has emphasised that a stable and cooperative relationship between India and China, founded on mutual respect, mutual interest and mutual sensitivity, can make a valuable contribution to a multi-polar Asia and a multi-polar world.





He underlined that peace and tranquillity in the border areas remain a prerequisite for normal ties.





He made these remarks during his meeting with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi in Manila, Philippines, on the sidelines of the East Asia Summit and ASEAN Regional Forum meetings. The bilateral engagement provided an opportunity to take stock of India-China ties and to discuss important regional and global developments.





EAM Jaishankar recalled that since the meeting of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Xi Jinping in Kazan in October 2024, relations between the two countries have been gradually normalising. This trajectory was further affirmed when the leaders met in Tianjin last August.





He stressed that a stable and cooperative relationship can best be developed on the basis of mutual respect, mutual interest and mutual sensitivity. Such a relationship, he said, would contribute significantly to the shaping of a multi-polar Asia and a multi-polar world.





Highlighting the importance of maintaining peace along the border, Jaishankar noted that tranquillity in these areas is obviously the prerequisite for normal ties. He pointed out that both sides have engaged since October 2024 in Kazan to ensure this objective and emphasised that relevant mechanisms must receive full support and strong encouragement.





He acknowledged that as two large neighbouring countries, India and China will naturally have their own interests. However, he cautioned that differences should not be allowed to become disputes. He reiterated that it is the responsibility of diplomacy to properly manage them.





Welcoming recent steps towards normalisation of bilateral ties, Jaishankar highlighted the resumption of direct flights, the updating of the visa regime, the restarting of the Kailash Manasarovar Yatra and the recommencement of border trade. These developments, he said, were important signals of progress.





At the same time, he noted that several important issues still require attention. These include fair market access, achieving a trade balance, ensuring supply chain predictability and facilitating official and people-to-people exchanges. He added that both sides need to agree on meetings of various mechanisms and platforms as per mutual priorities.





EAM Jaishankar also appreciated China’s support for BRICS-related activities and initiatives during India’s chairship of the grouping this year. He said India values the cooperation extended by Beijing in this regard.





He further remarked that the current global situation is extremely complicated, and the meeting was an appropriate occasion to exchange views on pressing international issues.





The dialogue took place as part of Jaishankar’s two-day visit to Manila to participate in Foreign Minister-level meetings under the ASEAN framework, including the ASEAN-India Foreign Ministers’ Meeting, the East Asia Summit Foreign Ministers’ Meeting and the ASEAN Regional Forum meetings.





ANI







