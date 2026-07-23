



External Affairs Minister Dr. S Jaishankar’s meeting with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi in Manila reaffirmed India’s firm stance that peace and tranquillity along the border remain the absolute prerequisite for normal ties, while also highlighting progress in normalisation and unresolved structural issues in trade and supply chains.





India’s External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar met Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on the sidelines of ASEAN and East Asia Summit events in Manila.





The meeting reviewed the gradual normalisation of India-China relations since the October 2024 Kazan summit between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Xi Jinping.





Jaishankar reiterated that peace and tranquillity in the border areas is the absolute prerequisite for normal ties. He stressed that despite progress in disengagement and de-escalation since 2024, the issue continues to require constant attention and robust support for mechanisms that safeguard stability along the Line of Actual Control.





The minister highlighted several concrete steps taken toward normalisation in recent months. These included the resumption of direct flights between India and China, the restarting of the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra, the recommencement of bilateral border trade, and the updating of the visa regime. These measures were described as important signals of progress in restoring institutional exchanges and people-to-people connectivity.





Despite these positive developments, Jaishankar outlined the structural issues that India expects to be addressed. He emphasised the need for fair market access for Indian goods, correction of the ongoing trade imbalance, and predictability in supply chains.





India’s trade deficit with China remains above $100 billion, with imports from China reaching over $132 billion in 2025–26, making Beijing India’s largest trading partner. New Delhi continues to press for greater access for Indian exports and reliable supply of critical inputs for manufacturing.





Jaishankar also underscored that bilateral ties must be anchored in the “three mutuals” — mutual respect, mutual interest and mutual sensitivity. He noted that such a framework would contribute to a multipolar Asia and a multipolar world, aligning with India’s broader strategic vision.





Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, who is also a member of the Communist Party of China’s Politburo, responded by calling for consolidation of the positive momentum in bilateral ties. He said China is ready to work with India to implement common understandings reached by the leaders of both nations.





Wang urged closer high-level exchanges, stronger cooperation in economy and trade, media, and cultural exchanges, while properly handling sensitive issues. He also expressed support for India’s presidency of the upcoming BRICS summit, signalling Beijing’s willingness to coordinate on multilateral platforms.





Both sides acknowledged that differences should not become disputes and that diplomacy must manage them responsibly. The meeting was seen as part of a continuing effort to stabilise relations after years of strain following the 2020 border clash in Ladakh, which had severely disrupted ties.





The Manila dialogue thus reaffirmed India’s dual approach: welcoming steps toward normalisation while firmly insisting that unresolved structural issues in trade and border stability must be addressed before relations can be considered fully normal.





Agencies







