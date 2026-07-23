



MKU Limited, headquartered in Kanpur, is preparing to deliver the first batch of its Netro NW-3000 night-vision weapon sights to the Indian Army by the end of 2026, Janes reported



This marks a significant step in strengthening the Army’s night-fighting capability with indigenously developed technology.





A company spokesperson confirmed on 20 July that approximately 4,000 NW-3000 units will be delivered in the initial phase. These deliveries form part of a larger ₹660 Crores contract signed in October 2025 for a total of 29,762 sights.





The contract underscores the Army’s commitment to equipping frontline soldiers with advanced optics for enhanced operational effectiveness.





The NW-3000 underwent nearly 12 months of rigorous trials under the Ministry of Defence. Testing was conducted in diverse environments including high-altitude terrain, extreme heat, and sub-zero conditions. The sight’s performance in these demanding trials was a key factor in its selection.





Developed under India’s Indigenously Designed, Developed and Manufactured procurement category, the NW-3000 supports the Make in India initiative. This category prioritises locally built defence equipment, ensuring that the program strengthens domestic industry while meeting operational requirements.





The NW-3000 is compatible with assault rifles and integrates advanced night-vision sensor technology. It provides a wider field of view and includes a built-in infrared illuminator. The sight is designed to fit weapons equipped with MIL-STD-1913-compliant picatinny rails, ensuring modularity and ease of integration.





Performance specifications highlight its capability to detect personnel at 500 metres, recognise them at 300 metres, and identify them at 100 metres. Against platforms, the sight can detect at 600 metres, recognise at 400 metres, and identify at 150 metres. These ranges provide soldiers with a decisive advantage in low-light and night-time operations.





MKU has positioned the NW-3000 as a critical enabler for special task forces and infantry units engaged in night-time target engagement. The delivery of these sights will significantly enhance the Army’s ability to conduct precision operations in challenging environments.





Agencies







