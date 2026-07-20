



The United States Central Command confirmed that it carried out a fresh wave of strikes against Iran on Sunday evening local time. The operation marked the ninth consecutive night of American military action targeting Tehran’s military infrastructure, which Washington claims has been used to attack commercial vessels and civilian mariners transiting the Strait of Hormuz.





CENTCOM stated that the strikes began at 7 p.m. ET and were intended to continue degrading Iranian military capabilities. Explosions were reported in Mahshahr, Imam Khomeini ports, and Tabriz city, with Iranian air defences activated in Konarak, southern Iran. Iranian state broadcaster Press TV highlighted these developments, underscoring the scale of the confrontation.





President Donald Trump declared that Iran had been hit “very badly” and insisted that Tehran no longer controls the Strait of Hormuz. He emphasised that the United States now controls the strategic waterway and added that Iran has “almost lost everything militarily,” retaining only limited manufacturing capabilities.





He further explained that the strikes were conducted in honour of US service members killed in West Asia and stressed that the operations were aimed at ending any chance of Iran developing a nuclear missile.





Kuwait’s Army reported that its air defence systems intercepted hostile drones and were actively confronting further attacks, describing the incident as “sinful Iranian aggression.” Meanwhile, Press TV claimed that the Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) carried out a retaliatory strike on the US special operations command centre in Syria’s Al-Tanf region. The IRGC described its actions as legitimate responses to American provocations and reiterated its assertion of firm control over the Strait of Hormuz.





The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) reported a maritime incident off the coast of Oman, where a vessel caught fire near Kumzar. The cause of the incident remains unclear. Press TV also reported at least three explosions in Ras al-Khaima, United Arab Emirates, adding to the regional instability.





CENTCOM announced that it had recovered unidentified remains of a US service member in Jordan following an Iranian attack on July 17. The remains are undergoing examination to confirm identity. CENTCOM also reported that an American service member was killed in Iraq during a controlled detonation of unexploded ordnance from a downed Iranian drone, while another was wounded and is receiving medical treatment.





A separate incident in northern Iraq on July 18 claimed the life of another US service member during a similar ordnance disposal operation, with a second soldier sustaining minor injuries.





Out of respect for the families, CENTCOM withheld further details about the identities of the missing and fallen personnel. It also confirmed that American forces continue to enforce a naval blockade against Iran. As of July 19, six commercial vessels had been redirected and one disabled to ensure compliance with the blockade.





The conflict escalated further on Sunday with reports of US strikes against Iranian nuclear power plant infrastructure and military assets. In response, Tehran launched retaliatory drone attacks against Washington’s allies, intensifying the confrontation across West Asia.





The situation underscores the growing risk of a wider regional conflict, with both sides escalating military operations and asserting control over strategic domains.





ANI







