



GB Texcoat Solution has indigenously developed Fuel GuardTex, a lightweight, flexible, foldable, and collapsible fuel storage system designed to meet diverse industrial and defence requirements.





This innovation represents a significant advancement in portable fuel storage technology, combining durability, adaptability, and cost-effectiveness.





Fuel GuardTex is offered as a customer-specific customised solution, with high-performance lightweight PU and rubber-coated fuel storage containers.





These systems are engineered to comply with international standards, ensuring compatibility with the stringent requirements of industries such as automobile, petrochemical, and military applications.





The products are fully compatible with fuel chemicals and provide reliable protection against harsh environmental conditions and extreme temperature fluctuations.





The system’s design emphasises lightweight construction and high strength, making it easier to transport and deploy in remote or hostile locations. Its foldable and collapsible nature allows for compact storage and rapid deployment, which is particularly valuable in military operations and emergency scenarios. The containers are UV resistant and puncture resistant, ensuring long service life and operational reliability even under demanding conditions.





Fuel GuardTex offers clear advantages over conventional storage tanks. It is cost-effective, safer, and resistant to corrosion and environmental degradation. These features reduce maintenance requirements and enhance operational efficiency. The system’s adaptability makes it suitable for both civilian and defence sectors, providing a versatile solution for varied fuel storage needs.





GB Texcoat Solution provides a wide range of options, from flexible portable fuel bags with capacities of 10 to 50 gallons, to large fuel storage bladders and tanks ranging from 100 litres to 5000 litres.





This scalability ensures that customers can select solutions tailored to their specific operational requirements, whether for small-scale portable use or large-scale industrial storage.





The company’s expertise in coated and laminated fabric systems underpins the reliability of Fuel GuardTex. By leveraging advanced material technologies, GB Texcoat Solution ensures that its products deliver superior performance in terms of strength, chemical resistance, and environmental protection.





This positions Fuel GuardTex as a critical enabler for industries and defence programs seeking efficient and resilient fuel storage solutions.





Fuel GuardTex aligns with India’s broader push for indigenous innovation under the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative. By offering a domestically developed solution that meets international standards, GB Texcoat Solution reduces reliance on imported storage systems and strengthens India’s self-reliance in critical infrastructure and defence logistics.





The introduction of Fuel GuardTex highlights India’s growing capabilities in advanced material engineering and specialised storage technologies. It provides a practical, scalable, and reliable solution for fuel storage across multiple domains, ensuring operational readiness and resilience in both civilian and military contexts.





Agencies







