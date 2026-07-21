



Sir Creek, a 96-kilometre tidal estuary, forms the southernmost border between India and Pakistan and remains one of the most sensitive territorial disputes outside Jammu and Kashmir. India maintains that the demarcation line should run through the middle of the water body, in line with international convention, while Pakistan claims the entire creek, asserting the eastern bank as the boundary, Times of India reported





This disagreement is not merely symbolic, as under the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea, the land boundary terminus at Sir Creek determines the starting point of each country’s Exclusive Economic Zone. Even a minor shift in the boundary could translate into thousands of square kilometres of maritime territory, making the dispute strategically significant.





The area has witnessed heightened military activity in recent years. In October last year, following renewed hostilities between the two countries, Pakistan’s navy chief visited Sir Creek and inducted three hovercraft into the region.





Pakistan has also built new military infrastructure on the western bank, signalling its intent to consolidate its presence. In response, India’s Defence Minister Rajnath Singh visited the sector in early October and issued a stern warning to Pakistan against any misadventure, famously declaring that “The road to Karachi goes through Sir Creek.” His remarks underscored the strategic weight India attaches to this disputed estuary.





The creek is also rich in fisheries, and maritime law-enforcement agencies on both sides frequently arrest fishermen accused of crossing the maritime boundary. These incidents add to the volatility of the region, where local livelihoods intersect with national security concerns.





The shallow, marshy terrain of Sir Creek makes conventional patrols extremely difficult, limiting the effectiveness of traditional military vehicles and boats. This unique geography has compelled India to seek specialised solutions to strengthen its presence and counter Pakistan’s growing activity.





India has responded by issuing a Request for Proposal to acquire amphibious combat boats under the ‘Buy Indian’ category. These vessels are designed specifically for operations in shallow waters and marshland terrain. Each boat will be capable of carrying approximately 1,500 kilograms, including fully equipped soldiers and their gear.





The platforms will enhance surveillance, mobility, and rapid-response capabilities, allowing Indian forces to monitor Pakistani activity more effectively and counter infiltration attempts. Their ability to operate seamlessly across land and water will provide a decisive edge in patrolling inaccessible areas and sustaining operations under challenging conditions.





The induction of these amphibious boats will also strengthen India’s intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance capabilities in the sector. Specialised ‘Baaz Battalions’ are being raised to integrate these platforms into broader border monitoring programs, improving battlefield awareness and deterrence.





The boats will serve as a force multiplier, enabling Indian troops to demonstrate a stronger presence in this sensitive sector and respond swiftly to any escalation. Their deployment reflects India’s determination to secure its territorial claims and safeguard its maritime interests in the face of Pakistan’s assertive posture.





The strategic importance of Sir Creek lies not only in its disputed boundary but also in its role as a gateway to broader maritime zones. Control over the creek directly influences access to valuable Exclusive Economic Zones, fisheries, and potential offshore resources.





By strengthening its presence with amphibious combat boats, India aims to ensure that it is not disadvantaged in future negotiations or confrontations. The program represents a calculated move to adapt to the unique challenges of the terrain while reinforcing deterrence against Pakistan’s military build-up.





Agencies







