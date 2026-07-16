Hindustan Aeronautics Limited will showcase India’s aerospace strength at the Farnborough International Air Show 2026 from 20–24 July, reaffirming its strategic vision and deepening global partnerships with leading aerospace firms.





The company will highlight indigenous aircraft programs, advanced collaborations, and its role as the nodal agency for the India Pavilion.





HAL will participate in the Farnborough International Air Show 2026, scheduled from 20 to 24 July at Farnborough Airfield, Hampshire, United Kingdom. The delegation will be led by Ravi K., Chairman and Managing Director, underscoring HAL’s leadership in representing India’s aerospace and defence ecosystem.





HAL is the nodal agency for the India Pavilion, which will feature India’s growing aerospace and defence industry alongside other organisations and partners. The company will host high-level business meetings, strategic engagements, and customer interactions during the show, reinforcing its role as a key driver of India’s international aerospace visibility.





Mr. Ravi K emphasised that HAL has consistently represented India’s aerospace capabilities at Farnborough, enabling sustained engagement with global OEMs, suppliers, customers, and government stakeholders.





He noted that this edition will showcase Indian expertise and readiness for co-development, while addressing supply chain challenges and advancing India’s defence export ambitions. HAL aims to strengthen India’s position as a trusted global defence manufacturing hub.





HAL is seeking to deepen cooperation with global leaders such as GE Aerospace, Eaton Aerospace, Honeywell, Safran, Martin-Baker UK, and MBDA. These engagements will explore collaboration in aircraft systems, aero engines, avionics, maintenance, repair and overhaul, and high-technology manufacturing. Such partnerships are expected to expand HAL’s global footprint and enhance India’s aerospace integration.





For business discussions and trade enquiries, HAL will be located at Hall 4, Stand No. 4947. The company will showcase indigenous aircraft programs and display scaled models of the TEJAS fighter, Prachand Light Combat Helicopter, Advanced Light Helicopter ‘Rudra’, Dhruv-NG helicopter, and Light Utility Helicopter.





For the first time, interactive kiosks and digital screens with 360-degree floating visualisation of HAL platforms, assemblies, and sub-assemblies will be presented, offering immersive engagement for visitors.





HAL’s participation highlights India’s emergence as a major aerospace manufacturing hub and trusted partner for advanced aviation programs. The company currently reports revenue of USD 3.76 billion and a market capitalisation of $31 billion, reflecting its robust financial standing and global relevance.





The Farnborough International Air Show 2026 itself will feature a diverse line-up of aircraft, including the Airbus A350-1000, Embraer C-390 Millennium, Bombardier Global-8000, and the U.S. Air Force F-35A Lightning-II Demonstration Team.





Next-generation aviation projects such as BETA Technologies’ CX300 electric aircraft and Vertical Aerospace’s VA-1X eVTOL will also be showcased, alongside historic warbirds like the Supermarine Spitfire and P-51D Mustang. The event is expected to attract over 1,00,000 visitors and 1,500 exhibitors from more than 60 countries, making it one of the largest aerospace trade events globally.





HAL’s presence at Farnborough reinforces its strategic vision of global partnerships, indigenous innovation, and leadership in aerospace manufacturing. By combining advanced technology, international collaboration, and strong financial performance, HAL continues to position India as a rising force in the global aerospace sector.





Agencies







