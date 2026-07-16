



The Indian Navy has launched an investigation after a Drishti-10 unmanned aerial vehicle crashed during a training sortie near Drampar village in Gujarat last Wednesday, Israel based Jerusalem Post reported





The incident marks the second time in less than two years that this locally manufactured platform has suffered a mishap, raising questions about operational reliability and safety protocols.





The Drishti-10 is the Indian version of the Israeli Elbit Hermes-900 Starliner, produced under licence by the Adani Group. The UAV went down while operating from the Navy’s aviation base in the region. Officials confirmed that the aircraft was engaged in a routine training mission when the accident occurred, though no further details about the precise circumstances have yet been disclosed.





Both Adani Defence and Aerospace and Elbit Systems acknowledged awareness of the reports but stated it would be premature to comment on the possible causes. They referred to “reported mishandling” but emphasised that they had no visibility of the mission undertaken at the time.





The companies confirmed they are in touch with the relevant authorities and pledged full technical support during the assessment.





The Hermes Starliner, on which the Drishti-10 is based, is an enlarged derivative of the Hermes-900. It is notable for being certified to fly in civilian airspace alongside manned aircraft, a capability that distinguishes it from most UAVs.





The platform has been sold internationally to Switzerland and the Philippines, with a reported price tag exceeding $10 million. It has also been employed extensively by the Israeli Air Force, including in operations against Iran.





For India, the Drishti-10 represents a significant milestone in indigenous defence manufacturing. Sixty percent of its components are produced domestically, with the remainder sourced from Israel. The UAV is capable of remaining airborne for up to 36 hours, carrying a payload of 450 kilograms, and reaching altitudes of 30,000 feet.





While India has not officially confirmed whether the aircraft is armed, it is widely believed to be a critical asset for surveillance and reconnaissance against China and Pakistan.





The Adani Group highlighted that the Drishti-10 has been in operational service with the Indian Navy since its induction in 2024. The company reiterated its commitment to assisting the Navy in investigating the incident and ensuring that corrective measures are implemented.





The crash underscores the challenges of integrating advanced unmanned systems into frontline service, particularly when balancing indigenous production with foreign technology partnerships.





The investigation will examine technical data, operational procedures, and maintenance records to determine the root cause.





The findings are expected to inform future safety measures and strengthen India’s UAV program as the country continues to expand its maritime surveillance and reconnaissance capabilities.





Agencies







