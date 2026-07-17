



The White House confirmed that the Strait of Hormuz remains open for international shipping not linked to Iranian ports, with the US Navy ensuring safe passage under a reinforced blockade.





Over 10,000 American personnel, two aircraft carriers, and more than 20 warships are deployed to enforce restrictions targeting Iran while maintaining global maritime traffic.





The White House clarified that the blockade applies only to vessels entering or departing Iranian ports. Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt stressed that the measure was reimposed because Iran failed to honour its agreement with Washington. She underlined that the blockade is fully operational and backed by a substantial US military presence in the region.





Leavitt detailed that more than 10,000 US sailors, Marines, and airmen are engaged in the mission. The deployment includes two aircraft carriers, over 20 warships, and dozens of aircraft. This force is tasked with enforcing the blockade and ensuring uninterrupted maritime traffic for ships not bound to Iranian ports.





During the first 24 hours of the blockade, US Central Command redirected two compliant commercial vessels and disabled one vessel that did not comply. This demonstrated Washington’s resolve to enforce the restrictions strictly while allowing compliant traffic to continue.





Leavitt emphasised that the Strait of Hormuz remains open for ships not travelling to or from Iranian ports. She added that the US Navy is actively ensuring that international commercial shipping continues without disruption outside the scope of the blockade.





CENTCOM resumed the naval blockade earlier in the week, targeting vessels linked to Iranian ports and coastal areas. In its statement, CENTCOM explained that the blockade was reinstated as part of operations aimed at reducing Iranian capabilities allegedly used to threaten commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz.





CENTCOM also confirmed that more than 20 US naval warships and hundreds of military aircraft are deployed across the region to support the blockade. This deployment reflects Washington’s determination to secure one of the world’s most critical energy transit routes.





The blockade follows escalating tensions after Iran attempted to impose its own restrictions on shipping through the strait. US officials have accused Tehran of using drones and fast-attack craft to harass vessels, prompting Washington to reassert control over the waterway.





President Donald Trump previously declared that the United States would act as the “Guardian of the Hormuz Strait” and announced a 20 per cent levy on cargo transiting the waterway to cover operational costs. This move has drawn criticism from Tehran, which insists it retains authority over the strait and has warned against US interference.





Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Corps has repeatedly stated that it will not allow Washington to dictate terms in the Strait of Hormuz. Iranian officials have threatened retaliation against any US military action involving commercial vessels outside Iran’s designated routes.





The Strait of Hormuz remains one of the most sensitive maritime chokepoints globally, with nearly a fifth of the world’s oil passing through it. The current US blockade underscores the strategic importance of the waterway and the risks posed by escalating US-Iran tensions.





ANI







