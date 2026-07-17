



CENTCOM has confirmed that US Marines conducted a verification boarding in the Gulf of Oman as part of the ongoing naval blockade against Iran.





The operation took place on 16 July when Marines from the 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit boarded the vessel M/T Wen Yao. This was described as a verification boarding to ensure compliance with the blockade measures currently in force.





According to CENTCOM, American forces redirected three commercial vessels that attempted to run the blockade. One vessel that failed to comply was disabled, while another was boarded to guarantee full adherence to the enforcement program.





The command emphasised that the Strait of Hormuz and surrounding waters remain open to international traffic, except for vessels attempting to breach what it termed America’s “steel wall blockade.”





The Gulf of Oman, lying southeast of the Strait of Hormuz, is a critical maritime corridor through which a large proportion of global oil shipments transit. The blockade has therefore become a focal point of regional tensions, with Washington insisting that its measures are targeted only at vessels linked to Iranian ports.





The White House reiterated on Thursday that the Strait of Hormuz remains open for commercial vessels not travelling to or from Iranian ports. Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt explained that the blockade applies exclusively to ships entering or departing Iranian ports and was reimposed due to Tehran’s failure to honour its commitments with the United States.





She confirmed that the blockade is being enforced by a substantial US military deployment, including more than 10,000 sailors, Marines, and airmen, supported by two aircraft carriers, over 20 warships, and dozens of aircraft.





Iran responded sharply to the developments. Brigadier General Abolfazl Shekarchi, spokesperson for Iran’s Armed Forces, warned that Tehran could target US infrastructure across West Asia if Iranian facilities were attacked.





He asserted that the presence of American forces was the primary cause of insecurity in the Strait of Hormuz. In a televised interview carried by Iranian state media, Shekarchi declared that both the United States and Israel had “no right” to be present in the region. He insisted that Iran’s sovereignty over the Strait of Hormuz was a source of security for the wider region, and blamed the US military presence for escalating tensions.





The latest boarding and redirection operations underscore the intensity of the blockade enforcement program, which has already seen multiple vessels disabled or turned back. The deployment of US Marines for direct boarding actions signals a further escalation in the measures being taken to ensure compliance.





The situation highlights the strategic importance of the Strait of Hormuz and the Gulf of Oman, where the competing claims of sovereignty and security continue to fuel confrontation between Washington and Tehran.





ANI







