



The International Atomic Energy Agency confirmed on Sunday that it is examining reports of an overnight attack on the construction site of the Darkhovin nuclear power plant in Iran’s Khuzestan province. The facility is still in its early stages and, according to the agency, contained no nuclear material during its last inspection.





In a statement posted on X, the IAEA stressed that the reported strike is not believed to pose any radiological risk. Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi reiterated his call for military restraint around all nuclear-related sites, underscoring the dangers of attacks near sensitive infrastructure.





The agency said it has contacted Iranian authorities regarding the reports and will provide further information once available. The investigation comes amid heightened tensions in the region, with nuclear facilities increasingly caught in the crossfire of ongoing hostilities.





Iranian state broadcaster IRIB reported that the Atomic Energy Organisation of Iran accused the United States of carrying out the strike. According to the AEOI, the attack occurred at approximately 3:39 am local time and involved several projectiles.





The AEOI described the incident as an aggressive and brutal act, contrary to international law, and labelled Washington a “terrorist and criminal regime” with a nature of bullying and lawlessness. It emphasised that the Darkhovin site symbolises the dignity and scientific self-sufficiency of the Iranian nation.





The strike coincided with remarks by US President Donald Trump, who dismissed Tehran’s announcement that it would no longer abide by the memorandum of understanding signed with Washington last month. Speaking to NewsNation, Trump said he “couldn’t care less” about Iran’s decision, reiterating that the United States’ primary objective is to prevent Iran from acquiring a nuclear weapon.





Trump’s comments reflect Washington’s hardening stance, as the conflict continues to escalate. He insisted that the war’s central aim remains ensuring that Iran never develops nuclear weapons capability, regardless of Tehran’s withdrawal from the interim agreement.





The reported attack on Darkhovin adds another layer of volatility to the already fragile situation, with the IAEA now tasked with clarifying the facts and assessing the implications for nuclear safety and regional stability.





ANI







