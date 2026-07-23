



The Indian Air Force is currently engaged in more than 60 indigenous defence programs in collaboration with the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and the Indian private sector, marking a decisive shift towards self-reliance in aerospace and combat systems.





Recent milestones include the operational clearance of the Netra AEW&C system and the launch of the AEW&C-MK-2 program with Adani Defence, placing India among a select group of nations with advanced airborne surveillance capabilities.





The IAF’s indigenous drive spans a wide spectrum of projects, ranging from combat aircraft and airborne surveillance platforms to radars, avionics, and advanced weapon systems. This effort is closely aligned with the government’s Aatmanirbhar Bharat vision, ensuring that India reduces dependence on foreign suppliers while strengthening its domestic industrial base.





One of the most significant achievements has been the Final Operational Clearance of the Netra Airborne Early Warning and Control (AEW&C) system, developed jointly by DRDO and the IAF. Netra has already proven its operational utility during missions such as the Balakot strikes, offering enhanced airborne surveillance, situational awareness, and battle management capabilities. The system represents a landmark in India’s journey towards advanced aerospace self-reliance.





Building on this foundation, DRDO and Adani Defence have signed a landmark agreement to develop AEW&C-MK-2, India’s next-generation airborne surveillance platform.





Six modified Airbus A321 aircraft will be equipped with advanced mission systems, with induction planned for 2032–33. This program makes Adani Defence the first private Indian company entrusted with such a complex airborne mission platform, underscoring the growing role of private industry in defence innovation.





AEW&C-MK-2 will be integrated with the Integrated Air Command and Control System (IACCS), India’s nationwide command-and-control network. This will enable seamless battlespace coordination, faster decision-making, and enhanced operational responsiveness. With only five countries—the United States, France, Israel, China, and Sweden—having developed indigenous AEW&C capabilities, India’s entry into this elite group is strategically significant.





Beyond airborne surveillance, the IAF is pursuing indigenous programs in fighter aircraft development, unmanned aerial systems, advanced radars, electronic warfare suites, and precision-guided munitions. The Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA) project remains a flagship initiative, aiming to deliver a fifth-generation stealth fighter designed and built in India. Parallel efforts include the integration of indigenous weapons onto imported platforms such as the Rafale, ensuring interoperability with India’s defence ecosystem.





The synergy between DRDO, the IAF, and private industry has been repeatedly emphasised by senior officials. They highlight that indigenous technologies offer flexibility to adapt systems to evolving war scenarios, while also embedding India’s aerospace industry into global supply chains. Lifecycle support, maintenance, and upgrades are being structured to ensure sustainability and long-term operational readiness.





Recognition has also been extended to organisations and individuals who contributed to these successes, reflecting the collaborative nature of India’s defence innovation. The emphasis on system engineering, rigorous flight testing, and industrial participation has been central to achieving operationally capable platforms.





India’s pursuit of over 60 indigenous programs demonstrates a pragmatic balance between self-reliance and global collaboration. While international partnerships remain important for technology transfer and industrial cooperation, the domestic push ensures that India retains strategic autonomy in critical defence capabilities.





Agencies







