



India’s civil aviation sector is preparing for a significant milestone as the design and development of the indigenous SARAS MK-2 aircraft nears completion, ET Manufacturing reported.





The 19-seater civilian aircraft, developed by the National Aerospace Laboratories (NAL) under the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR), has completed its design phase and is now moving towards prototype manufacturing. This project is regarded as one of the most ambitious initiatives in India’s domestic aviation programme.





The SARAS MK-2 has been designed with advanced features including a pressurised cabin, digital avionics, a glass cockpit, autopilot, and command-by-wire flight controls.





These systems are expected to reduce weight and drag, thereby improving efficiency and operational performance. The aircraft has already undergone wind tunnel testing and preliminary design validation of all systems, marking a critical step towards its rollout.





Mohan Naik C, Chief Scientist at CSIR-NAL, confirmed that the design has been frozen and the focus has now shifted to manufacturing, assembly, and integration. While NAL has in-house capability for composite structures and components, it is seeking partners for metallic structures.





Naik explained that modern aircraft manufacturing requires a combination of metallic and composite materials, with composites such as carbon fibre enhancing fuel efficiency and aluminium providing strength and durability. He emphasised that while composite manufacturing will be handled internally, metallic structures will depend on external partnerships.





The SARAS MK-2 is expected to play a vital role in India’s regional connectivity initiatives. Small aircraft are crucial for last-mile connectivity in the hub-and-spoke model, particularly under the UDAN scheme.





The Ministry of Civil Aviation has already deployed Hindustan Aeronautics Limited’s Dornier 228 aircraft for connectivity in the Northeast, and the SARAS MK-2 is set to expand this effort by serving smaller airports and reaching India’s hinterland. Once operational, the aircraft will bolster regional connectivity and reduce reliance on imported short-haul passenger aircraft.





The Ministry of Science and Technology has highlighted that the SARAS MK-2 will be promoted as a key solution to India’s indigenous short-haul passenger aircraft requirement. Its advanced design features will make it suitable for both civilian and regional operations, strengthening India’s aviation ecosystem and supporting the government’s Atmanirbhar Bharat vision.





Alongside the SARAS MK-2, NAL is also advancing the Hansa-3 (New Generation) trainer aircraft. Having reached certification, the Hansa program is now moving towards mass production. Pioneer Clean Amps Pvt. Ltd is establishing a ₹150 crore facility at Kuppam, Andhra Pradesh, with the capacity to produce up to 100 aircraft annually.





The Hansa-3 NG, India’s first all-composite two-seater trainer aircraft, is designed to meet the growing demand for pilot training. With India projected to require nearly 30,000 pilots over the next 15–20 years, the Hansa-3 NG will reduce dependence on foreign trainer aircraft and provide a fully indigenous solution.





Together, the SARAS MK-2 and Hansa-3 NG programs represent a major leap in India’s aerospace ambitions. They not only address immediate needs for regional connectivity and pilot training but also lay the foundation for long-term self-reliance in aviation manufacturing. These developments underscore India’s determination to emerge as a global aviation hub, powered by indigenous technology and innovation.





Agencies







