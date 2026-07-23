



India’s TEJAS program has reached a decisive stage with the Uttam AESA radar completing extensive flight trials for the MK-1A and the indigenous dual-band IRST system advancing rapidly for the MK-2.





These developments mark a major leap in sensor capability, positioning the TEJAS fleet to compete effectively against regional adversaries equipped with advanced stealth and electronic warfare systems.





The Uttam AESA radar has now completed more than 125 successful flight tests on TEJAS prototypes and test-beds. It is scheduled for integration beginning with the 41st production aircraft of the MK-1A order, marking a shift away from reliance on imported Israeli EL/M-2052 radars.





Developed by DRDO’s Electronics and Radar Development Establishment, Uttam has demonstrated detection ranges of up to 240 kilometres against fighter-sized targets with radar cross-sections of around 10 square metres.





These trials involved Pilotless Target Aircraft fitted with corner reflectors to simulate realistic combat signatures, validating the radar’s ability to provide a decisive first-look, first-shot advantage in beyond-visual-range combat.





The radar’s advanced Gallium Nitride technology ensures superior detection, multi-target tracking, and resistance to jamming. It is also fully compatible with indigenous weapons such as the Astra Mk2 beyond-visual-range missile, which itself offers engagement ranges exceeding 160–200 kilometres.





This pairing of Uttam with ASTRA MK-2 will allow TEJAS MK-1A pilots to engage adversaries at stand-off distances, significantly enhancing survivability and lethality. The radar’s integration is expected to accelerate from 2026 onwards, with HAL confirming that the majority of the second batch of 97 MK-1A aircraft will be equipped with Uttam, thereby reducing foreign dependency and strengthening India’s strategic autonomy.





Parallel to this, the TEJAS MK-2 is being prepared with an indigenous dual-band Infrared Search and Track system. Inspired by advanced European systems such as the Eurofighter’s PIRATE, the Indian IRST is designed to detect heat signatures from engines, fuselages, and weapons bays, providing a passive surveillance capability immune to radar jamming and electronic warfare.





Unlike radar, which can be detected by adversary warning systems, IRST operates silently, allowing TEJAS MK-2 pilots to track stealth aircraft without revealing their own positions. This capability is particularly critical in the Indian Ocean Region, where adversaries are deploying stealth fighters such as China’s J-20 and Pakistan’s upgraded F-16s.





The IRST development program has moved swiftly, with radar and sensor validation checks already underway and prototype rollout preparations advancing. The dual-band design will allow detection across multiple infrared wavelengths, improving accuracy and range while reducing vulnerability to countermeasures.





Once integrated, the TEJAS MK-2 will be able to fuse IRST data seamlessly with radar and electronic warfare inputs, enhancing situational awareness and combat effectiveness.





These sensor upgrades are not merely technical milestones but strategic necessities. India’s air combat environment is increasingly contested, with adversaries fielding advanced stealth aircraft, electronic warfare systems, and airborne early warning platforms.





By equipping the TEJAS MK-1A with Uttam AESA radar and preparing the MK-2 with indigenous IRST, India ensures its fighters remain competitive, survivable, and capable of countering evolving threats. The developments also reinforce the “Make in India” initiative, strengthening the domestic defence industrial base and reducing reliance on foreign suppliers.





Agencies







