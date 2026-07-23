



The Indian Air Force has announced a major step forward in strengthening its airborne surveillance capability by converting six Airbus A321 commercial aircraft into advanced Airborne Early Warning and Control systems.





These aircraft, larger than the Embraer platforms used earlier, will provide greater endurance and operational flexibility for extended missions.





In military terms, such aircraft act as airborne command centres, relaying real-time information on enemy aircraft and ground-based threats to pilots in the air and controllers on the ground. India had previously achieved its first indigenous AEW&C capability using Embraer aircraft, marking a significant milestone in defence technology development.





The Ministry of Defence confirmed that the Defence Research and Development Organisation has signed two major contracts with industry partners to advance the next version of AEW&C using Airbus aircraft. The Airbus A321s, already part of the IAF fleet after being procured from Air India prior to its disinvestment, will now be repurposed for this critical role.





The Centre for Airborne Systems, DRDO, has signed a contract with AI Engineering Services Limited in New Delhi to convert the six A321 aircraft from commercial to basic military configuration. This conversion is the foundation for the development and production of the AEW&C MK-II program, which will deliver enhanced capabilities compared to the earlier systems.





A separate contract has been signed with Adani Defence Systems and Technologies Limited in Ahmedabad, appointing the company as Development-cum-Production Partner for the surveillance systems. This partnership will ensure that advanced indigenous technologies are integrated into the aircraft, supporting India’s long-term defence modernisation goals.





Under the program, DRDO and CABS will deliver enhanced endurance, advanced airborne surveillance, secure communication, improved situational awareness, and strengthened command and control capabilities. These features are expected to significantly boost India’s air defence network and enable the neutralisation of threats across extended ranges.





CABS and ADSTL will jointly integrate the surveillance systems on the modified aircraft. They will also conduct flight testing in collaboration with the Indian Air Force to secure certification from the Centre for Military Airworthiness and Certification and the Directorate General of Aeronautical Quality Assurance. This ensures that the aircraft meet stringent airworthiness and operational standards before induction.





The contracts were signed by the Director of CABS with the CEO of AI Engineering Services Limited and the Head of Airborne Platforms at Adani Defence Systems and Technologies Limited. The signing ceremony was attended by Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh, who also serves as Secretary of Defence R&D and Chairman of DRDO, underscoring the strategic importance of the initiative.





This development represents a significant leap in India’s indigenous airborne surveillance capability. By leveraging larger Airbus platforms, the Indian Air Force will gain aircraft with greater endurance, more powerful mission systems, and the ability to operate over wider areas.





The collaboration between DRDO, CABS, AIESL, and ADSTL highlights the growing synergy between government agencies and private industry in advancing India’s defence technology ecosystem.





Agencies







