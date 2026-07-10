



India and Australia have sealed a landmark uranium deal while simultaneously adopting two major defence and maritime frameworks, marking a significant expansion of their Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.





The agreements were announced during the Third India-Australia Annual Summit in Melbourne, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi met his Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese.





The operationalisation of the civil nuclear agreement enabling uranium exports to India was one of the most consequential outcomes. This move strengthens India’s energy security by diversifying fuel supplies for its nuclear power program, while reinforcing Australia’s role as a reliable partner in critical resource exports.





Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri highlighted the adoption of the Joint Declaration on Defence and Security Cooperation (JDDSC) and the Maritime Security Collaboration Roadmap (MSCR) as recognition that the bilateral partnership must evolve to meet changing geopolitical realities.





He described these initiatives as a commitment to advancing defence and security cooperation in response to shifting strategic circumstances.





The JDDSC renews and expands the scope of the 2009 Joint Declaration on Security, laying out an ambitious roadmap across defence, maritime security, cyber security, defence industries, counter-terrorism, humanitarian assistance and disaster relief, emerging technologies and regional security. It reflects the intent to accelerate an advanced, integrated and top-tier defence and security partnership.





Both leaders reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership established in 2020 and advancing a shared vision for an open, peaceful, stable and prosperous Indo-Pacific. They noted growing geostrategic uncertainty and threats to regional peace, stressing the importance of resolving disputes peacefully in accordance with international law.





The declaration emphasises adherence to a rules-based regional order, respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity, and compliance with UNCLOS, including freedom of navigation and overflight. Defence cooperation will be deepened through more complex military exercises, enhanced interoperability, expanded aircraft deployments, and strengthened personnel exchanges, education and training.





The two sides agreed to explore cooperation in developing skilled defence workforces and deepen collaboration between defence industries, innovation ecosystems and defence science institutions. Maritime security was placed at the centre of the partnership, with the MSCR designed to enhance cooperation through information-sharing, capability development, capacity building and operational coordination.





A Memorandum of Understanding between India’s Coast Guard and Australia’s Maritime Border Command was also concluded, supporting maritime law enforcement, domain awareness and border protection. Defence and security cooperation was described as a cornerstone of the partnership, with the new declaration representing a step change in ambition and depth.





The leaders announced the establishment of an Annual Defence Ministers’ Dialogue to strengthen consultation and welcomed the growing scale of bilateral military exercises under the Mutual Logistics Support Arrangement. Defence cooperation now spans land, maritime, air, cyber and emerging technology domains, with emphasis on interoperability and engagement with multilateral partners.





The JDDSC also commits both countries to strengthening cooperation in cyber security, critical and emerging technologies, resilient supply chains and strategic technologies under the Australia-India Partnership on Cyber, Critical Technologies and Supply Chains (PACTS). Counter-terrorism cooperation will be enhanced through increased information-sharing, tackling violent extremism, terrorism financing, online radicalisation, threats to critical infrastructure and misuse of emerging technologies.





Humanitarian assistance and disaster relief cooperation will expand through joint exercises, expert exchanges and coordination for regional disaster response under mechanisms such as the Quad Indo-Pacific Logistics Network. Both countries reaffirmed support for ASEAN, IORA and PIF, while committing to expand cooperation with partners including the United States and Japan.





Among defence-related outcomes was an invitation for an Indian military instructor to serve at the Australian Defence College in 2028–29, alongside efforts to develop a Memorandum of Understanding for defence articles and services and stronger industry-to-industry engagement.





The defence initiatives formed part of a broader package of 18 agreements covering energy, cyber, education, mining, research and cultural cooperation.





These included operationalisation of the civil nuclear agreement, an energy security partnership, new education and research collaborations, mining partnerships, cultural exchanges and the establishment of Australian university campuses in India.





Prime Minister Modi hailed the 18 outcomes as reflecting confidence in the future of India-Australia ties. He emphasised that the agreements would unlock new opportunities for growth, innovation and shared prosperity. Both leaders underlined that the expanded partnership reflects growing strategic trust and a shared commitment to ensuring peace, stability and prosperity across the Indo-Pacific.





PM Modi reached Australia in the second leg of his three-nation tour and will travel to New Zealand next, continuing a diplomatic outreach that underscores India’s strategic priorities in energy, defence and regional security.





ANI







