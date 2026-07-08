



Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s state visit to Indonesia from 6 to 8 July 2026 marked a significant milestone in the bilateral relationship, as both nations reaffirmed their commitment to deepening their Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.





The visit followed Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto’s earlier participation as Chief Guest at India’s 76th Republic Day celebrations in January 2025, underscoring the continuity of high-level exchanges. The leaders agreed to hold regular summit meetings, including on the sidelines of multilateral events, and to strengthen existing dialogue mechanisms.





During the visit, Prime Minister Modi and President Prabowo held wide-ranging talks in Jakarta, covering political, defence, economic, technological and regional cooperation. Several agreements were exchanged, and Prime Minister Modi addressed the Indonesian Parliament.





He also inaugurated restoration work at the UNESCO World Heritage Prambanan Temple Compounds in Yogyakarta alongside President Prabowo and attended a reception hosted by the Indian community.





Defence and maritime cooperation featured prominently. Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to expanding defence ties through regular dialogues, joint military exercises, staff talks, defence research, co-production of new technologies, hydrography, peacekeeping, information sharing and defence industrial collaboration.





They welcomed the elevation of defence cooperation through collaboration on the BrahMos missile system and the Air-to-Air Missile Cooperation Agreement. Maritime cooperation was also strengthened, with agreements on domain awareness, coastal surveillance, humanitarian assistance, disaster relief, pollution control and search and rescue.





The renewal of the MoU on Maritime Safety and Security Cooperation and the implementing arrangement between Indonesia’s BAKAMLA and the Indian Coast Guard were welcomed, along with Indonesia’s deployment of an International Liaison Officer at the Information Fusion Centre-Indian Ocean Region in Gurugram.





On counter-terrorism, both leaders unequivocally condemned terrorism in all forms and called for decisive international efforts to combat it. They urged action against globally proscribed terrorists and entities listed by the UN Security Council’s 1267 Sanctions Committee. Cooperation will be strengthened in counter-terrorism, countering terror financing, cyber security, organised crime and preventing misuse of emerging technologies by terrorists.





Economic cooperation was highlighted as a key pillar. The leaders emphasised the need for an early conclusion of the ASEAN-India Trade in Goods Agreement review. Agreements were signed on minerals and steel supply chains, including a strategic joint venture between Steel Authority of India Limited and PT Krakatau Steel to explore establishing a stainless-steel slab manufacturing facility in Indonesia.





Progress was noted on local currency transactions between the Reserve Bank of India and Bank Indonesia to facilitate trade and investment. Cooperation was reaffirmed in healthcare, pharmaceuticals, agriculture, food security, energy and fertilisers, with agreements on professional health workforce development and medical products regulation. Collaboration will also expand in renewable energy, green hydrogen, LNG, bioenergy and energy efficiency.





Connectivity was another focus. Both countries agreed to improve maritime and air connectivity, welcomed India’s interest in partnering in the integrated development of Sabang Port and noted its potential to strengthen links between India’s Andaman and Nicobar Islands and Indonesia’s Sumatra region. Indonesia’s Open Network initiative based on India’s ONDC architecture was welcomed, alongside progress on cross-border QR payment linkage and an MoU on telecommunications technologies and services.





Science, technology and space cooperation was reaffirmed, with continued collaboration between ISRO and Indonesia’s National Research and Innovation Agency, extension of the framework agreement on peaceful uses of outer space and collaboration on India’s Gaganyaan mission. Indonesia welcomed India’s support for satellite launches and space ecosystem cooperation, including a proposed spaceport project in Indonesia.





Cultural diplomacy was also advanced. PM Modi and President Prabowo inaugurated the India-supported restoration of the Prambanan Temple Compounds. Both sides agreed to commemorate 2026-27 as the “Tagore-Dewantara Year of India-Indonesia Cultural and Educational Diplomacy” to mark the centenary of Rabindranath Tagore’s 1927 visit to Indonesia.





In higher education, the proposed establishment of an Indian Institute of Management Bangalore campus in Indonesia was welcomed, along with greater academic exchanges and institutional partnerships. Cooperation between the Election Commission of India and Indonesia’s General Election Commission was also encouraged, as was collaboration in official statistics.





On global and regional issues, both leaders reaffirmed support for UN Security Council reforms, a stronger voice for the Global South and a rules-based international order. Indonesia reiterated support for India’s BRICS Chairship in 2026, while India pledged support for Indonesia’s role as a BRICS member.





Both countries reaffirmed their commitment to a free, open, transparent, rules-based and inclusive Indo-Pacific region, stressing respect for sovereignty, territorial integrity, international law and freedom of navigation under UNCLOS.





They expressed concern over the situation in West Asia, welcomed the MoU signed on 17 June 2026 calling for de-escalation through dialogue and diplomacy, and underlined the importance of safeguarding freedom of navigation through the Strait of Hormuz.





Prime Minister Modi thanked President Prabowo for the warm hospitality and invited him to visit India at a mutually convenient time.





Members of the Indian diaspora hailed the visit, describing the environment as historic and praising the speeches of both leaders. One attendee noted the signing of many MoUs that would strengthen relations, while a younger member appreciated the humour and warmth in President Prabowo’s speech.





ANI







