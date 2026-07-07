



Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s state visit to Indonesia has marked a significant milestone in bilateral relations, with the signing of more than eight agreements across defence, technology, health, education, and cultural cooperation.





The centrepiece of these accords was the long-anticipated BrahMos missile deal, which firmly positions Indonesia as a key partner in India’s expanding coastal missile deployment network across Southeast Asia.





Alongside this, India agreed to supply ASTRA air-to-air missile systems under a new arrangement between Bharat Dynamics and Indonesia’s Republic Corps, further strengthening defence interoperability.





The agreements extended well beyond defence. A framework on maritime safety and security was finalised, reflecting the shared priority of safeguarding sea lanes in the Indo-Pacific. India and Indonesia also signed an agreement on critical minerals and technologies for the steel supply chain, with Prime Minister Modi highlighting the importance of resilient supply chains in stainless steel and rare-earth magnets. India’s Unified Payments Interface (UPI) will be integrated with Indonesia’s payment system, boosting ease of travel and business transactions.





Cooperation in disaster management, health workforce collaboration, and conservation of the UNESCO-listed Prambanan Temple complex were also agreed upon. In the health sector, India’s Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation and Indonesia’s National Agency of Drug and Food Control signed a pact to harmonise regulatory standards, enabling greater access for Indian medical products in Indonesia.





PM Modi emphasised that this would make high-quality and affordable Indian medicines more available to Indonesian citizens while also contributing to capacity building for Indonesian doctors and healthcare workers.





Education and cultural ties received a major boost with the announcement of an overseas campus of the Indian Institute of Management Bangalore in East Java’s Singhasari Special Economic Zone. Modi noted that this initiative would benefit young people across the ASEAN region, strengthening academic and professional linkages.





Democratic cooperation was also expanded through a Memorandum of Understanding between the Election Commissions of both nations, alongside agreements in agriculture, telecommunications, medical regulation, and election management technologies.





Indonesia’s President Prabowo Subianto conferred the nation’s highest civilian honour, the Bintang Adipurna of the Republic of Indonesia, upon Prime Minister Modi, underscoring the personal chemistry between the two leaders and the depth of the partnership. Modi, in his joint press statement, declared that a “golden chapter” of India-Indonesia relations had begun, spanning development, security, technology, culture, and education, with far-reaching implications for the 21st century.





The visit also included Modi’s address to Indonesia’s parliament and an engagement with the Indian diaspora in Jakarta. He is expected to visit the Prambanan Temple before concluding his trip. This engagement builds upon his recent strategic outreach in the Indian Ocean region, including strengthened ties with Seychelles and Mauritius, and his hosting of Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi in New Delhi.





The ongoing multi-nation tour, which includes Australia and New Zealand, is firmly aligned with India’s Act East Policy and the MAHASAGAR Vision, reinforcing New Delhi’s commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific.





Agencies







