



India and New Zealand have formally elevated their bilateral relationship to the level of a Strategic Partnership, adopting the “India-New Zealand Strategic Partnership: Roadmap to 2030” as a guiding framework for cooperation across multiple sectors.





The announcement was made in Auckland during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s official visit to New Zealand on 10–11 July, his first trip to the country in four decades, at the invitation of Prime Minister Christopher Luxon.





The Joint Statement issued by the two leaders confirmed that the Strategic Partnership is intended to strengthen existing mechanisms and open new avenues of collaboration, both bilaterally and multilaterally. The roadmap sets out a long-term vision to deepen ties in trade, agriculture, security, innovation, and people-to-people exchanges over the next four years.





Under the trade and economic cooperation pillar, both sides agreed to work towards doubling bilateral trade in goods and services to NZD 7 billion (₹35,000 crore) by 2030. This aspirational target reflects the ambition to expand market access and diversify economic engagement.





The roadmap also commits both countries to ensuring the early entry into force and effective implementation of the India-New Zealand Free Trade Agreement, which was signed earlier this year.





The leaders welcomed the FTA as a balanced and mutually beneficial accord that will remove barriers to trade, promote investment, and strengthen the economic partnership.





The Joint Statement highlighted New Zealand’s support for India’s Viksit Bharat goal of becoming a developed nation by 2047. This support will extend across trade, agriculture, skills, innovation, clean energy, sport, and other areas.





Customs cooperation was also emphasised, with the roadmap providing for the operationalisation of the 2025 Authorised Economic Operators Mutual Recognition Arrangement under the 2024 Customs Cooperation Arrangement. This will simplify customs processes and facilitate trusted trade.





Tourism featured prominently, with the signing of a Memorandum of Arrangement on Tourism. The leaders encouraged airlines to commence direct non-stop flights between India and New Zealand, which would significantly boost connectivity and people-to-people exchanges.





Expanding cooperation in primary industries was also welcomed, including horticulture, forestry, animal husbandry, and dairying. The Agricultural Productivity Partnership under the FTA will see New Zealand working with India on productivity action plans for kiwifruit, apples, and honey.





Centres of Excellence in kiwifruit will be established in India, and a Memorandum of Cooperation on Animal Husbandry and Dairying has been concluded.





Maritime cooperation was another area of focus. The leaders welcomed continued dialogue between India’s Directorate General of Shipping and Maritime New Zealand to strengthen recognition of seafarer competency certificates. Enhanced recognition will support seafarer mobility and deepen cooperation between the two countries’ maritime authorities.





This Strategic Partnership Roadmap to 2030 represents a significant elevation of India-New Zealand relations, combining economic ambition with broader cooperation in agriculture, innovation, tourism, and maritime affairs.





It underscores both nations’ commitment to building a resilient, forward-looking partnership that aligns with India’s developmental aspirations and New Zealand’s global trade diversification goals.





ANI







