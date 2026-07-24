India and Romania have reaffirmed their longstanding friendship and set ambitious new goals for the future of their partnership. During President Droupadi Murmu’s historic visit to Romania, the first by an Indian President in three decades, both nations agreed to double bilateral trade within the next three years.





This decision underscores economic cooperation as a central pillar of their relationship, with a strong emphasis on expanding collaboration in pharmaceuticals, renewable energy, agriculture, and advanced manufacturing.





President Murmu highlighted the enduring nature of India-Romania ties, which have been built on mutual trust, respect, and people-to-people connections for over seventy years. She noted that the partnership is now entering a new phase, marked by ambitious targets and a shared vision for the future.





In her remarks, she stressed the importance of promoting trade and investment, strengthening supply chains, and encouraging closer cooperation between industries in both countries.





The two nations signed three Memoranda of Understanding covering science and technology, sports, and the establishment of a Chair of Indian Studies at the University of Bucharest.





These agreements are expected to deepen cultural and academic exchanges while also advancing technological collaboration. President Murmu emphasised that cooperation will extend to areas such as health, green hydrogen, fertilizers, digital public infrastructure, and artificial intelligence, leveraging the complementary strengths of both economies.





Defence cooperation was also identified as a key pillar of the partnership. The leaders agreed to enhance collaboration through regular exchanges, training, capacity building, and closer ties between defence industries.





President Murmu announced that India will double the training opportunities offered to Romania under the ITEC program, including specialised courses in artificial intelligence and cyber diplomacy. Romanian diplomats will also participate in upcoming professional courses at India’s foreign service institute.





The visit further strengthened cooperation in global initiatives. President Murmu welcomed Romania’s participation in the International Solar Alliance and its intention to join the Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure and the Global Biofuels Alliance.





She also announced that India and Romania will celebrate eighty years of diplomatic relations in 2028 as the India-Romania Year of Innovation, marking a milestone in their shared journey.





Both leaders exchanged views on regional and global developments, reiterating their commitment to peace, dialogue, and international law as essential tools to address global challenges. President Murmu expressed gratitude for Romania’s hospitality and extended an invitation to President Nicusor Dan to visit India. She stated her hope to welcome him in New Delhi soon.





President Dan described the visit as historic and emphasised the depth of the India-Romania partnership. He noted the significant Indian investments already present in Romania and expressed optimism about further expanding economic ties.





Discussions also included the possibility of establishing direct flights between India and Romania to facilitate greater connectivity. In his concluding remarks, President Dan said that President Murmu’s visit marked a new beginning in bilateral relations and expressed confidence in the continued strengthening of cooperation.





President Murmu was accorded a ceremonial welcome and Guard of Honour at the Cotroceni Palace in Bucharest, reflecting the importance Romania placed on the visit. The Ministry of External Affairs confirmed that the leaders reviewed the full spectrum of bilateral cooperation and explored ways to deepen collaboration across multiple sectors.





This visit, combining economic, cultural, defence, and technological dimensions, represents a significant step forward in India-Romania relations. It sets the stage for a future defined by innovation, mutual growth, and strengthened global partnerships.





ANI







