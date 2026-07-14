



US Ambassador Sergio Gor and Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal have firmly rejected reports claiming India turned down a quick trade deal with Washington, branding them “fake news” and “completely false.” Both sides insist negotiations remain constructive, with the agreement nearly finalised and no major hurdles reported.





US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor on Monday directly countered media speculation that New Delhi had rejected an expedited trade agreement. He described the coverage as “fake news” and stressed that both nations remain actively engaged in finalising the pact. Gor emphasised that meetings between negotiators have been highly constructive and reaffirmed mutual commitment to concluding the deal.





The rebuttal was issued in response to an international agency report citing unnamed officials and analysts. That report alleged India was holding out for superior terms, supposedly driven by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s confidence stemming from new trading partners, reduced economic risks, and political gains at home. Gor’s sharp dismissal underscored Washington’s determination to push past speculation and maintain momentum toward a comprehensive agreement.





Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal also rejected the claims, calling them “completely false, baseless and misleading.” He highlighted his “fantastic meetings” with US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer during the latter’s visit to New Delhi in June.





Minister Goyal reiterated that both countries are committed to a balanced and commercially meaningful agreement that delivers tangible benefits for businesses, farmers, workers, and consumers on both sides.





Goyal stressed that teams remain fully engaged in achieving this objective. He pointed out that negotiations are progressing smoothly and that there are no obstacles to concluding the agreement. His remarks were reinforced by Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agarwal, who briefed the media on June trade data and confirmed that talks are advancing in the right direction.





Agarwal stated, “We don’t see any challenge on India-US trade deal negotiations,” adding that consultations remain positive and the framework is ready for signing when both sides deem the timing appropriate.





Additional context shows that the bilateral trade agreement is already in its final stages. US Ambassador Gor previously noted that the deal is “99 per cent complete,” with negotiators working through the last technical and legal details. He compared the pace favourably to the India-EU trade deal, which took nearly two decades to conclude. The US-India agreement has been under negotiation for about 18 months, and officials on both sides have expressed confidence that the remaining issues will be resolved soon.





The broader trade relationship continues to strengthen, with bilateral commerce expanding significantly over the past two decades. Energy imports from the US have also grown, reflecting the deepening economic ties. Analysts note that while Washington has introduced new tariff measures under Section 122 and Section 301 of the Trade Act, both governments remain committed to ensuring the final agreement is balanced and mutually beneficial.





The latest denials from Gor, Goyal, and Agarwal collectively reinforce that neither side has rejected the deal. Instead, they highlight a shared determination to conclude negotiations successfully, despite external speculation. The emphasis remains on delivering a pact that secures long-term benefits for both economies and strengthens strategic ties.





ANI







