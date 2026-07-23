



Hindustan Aeronautics Limited has commenced the construction of twelve new Su‑30MKI fighters, marking one of the most significant Indian modifications to the aircraft in recent years, a Russian media outlet reported





These multi‑role fighters are being built specifically for the Indian Air Force and will incorporate a wide range of indigenous systems developed by the national defence industry.





The contract stipulates that the new batch will be produced at HAL’s Nashik facility. Unlike earlier series, these aircraft are being built from the outset with an expanded set of locally manufactured components.





This approach is intended to strengthen technological independence, reduce reliance on foreign suppliers, and simplify long‑term maintenance of the fleet.





The emphasis is firmly placed on Indian innovations. The fighters will feature a modern weapon control computing complex, advanced digital communication systems, and a new “identify friend or foe” capability.





They will also be equipped with updated flight data recorders and a sophisticated electronic warfare suite designed to enhance survivability in contested airspace. Navigation equipment will be upgraded, alongside several other nationally produced systems, ensuring a deeper integration of indigenous technology.





This new batch is regarded as a transitional step towards a broader modernisation of the entire Su‑30MKI fleet. Future plans include equipping the aircraft with an active electronically scanned array radar, a new electronic warfare complex, and advanced Indian‑developed air‑launched weapons.





These upgrades will align the aircraft with evolving requirements of modern aerial combat and ensure their relevance in network‑centric warfare environments.





The decision to build twelve new aircraft with expanded indigenous content reflects India’s strategic push for self‑reliance in defence production. It also demonstrates the Air Force’s intent to keep the Su‑30MKI fleet at the forefront of its combat capability while preparing for deeper modernisation under the forthcoming Super Sukhoi program.





This effort mirrors global trends where fourth‑generation fighters continue to receive extensive upgrades to remain effective alongside fifth‑generation platforms.





Agencies







