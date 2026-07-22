



A two-day brainstorming workshop on Naval Stealth-Beyond 2030 was organised by the Naval Science and Technological Laboratory (NSTL), Visakhapatnam, during 20–21 July 2026.





The event brought together key stakeholders from the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), the Indian Navy, defence shipyards, and industry to deliberate on future directions in naval stealth technologies.





The workshop was inaugurated on 20th July by Dr R V Hara Prasad, Director General (Naval Systems & Materials), in the presence of Rear Admiral Sujit Baxi, Director General Warship Design Bureau, and the Director of NSTL. Their participation underscored the strategic importance of advancing stealth capabilities for the Indian Navy in the coming decades.









During the proceedings, NSTL formally handed over technology for fabrication, installation, and commissioning of the LM2500 Gas Turbine Infrared Suppression System for naval vessels to Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL). This transfer marked a significant step in operationalising indigenous stealth technologies and strengthening the “Make in India” program in the defence sector.





The workshop witnessed the participation of over 125 delegates representing DRDO laboratories, the Indian Navy, defence shipyards, and industry partners.





The diverse representation highlighted the collaborative approach required to address the complex challenges of naval stealth in the evolving maritime security environment.





Technical sessions covered a broad spectrum of topics central to stealth innovation. These included radar cross section reduction, infrared signature management, acoustic stealth, electromagnetic low frequency emissions (ELFE) and magnetic signatures.





Experts also discussed integrated multi-spectral stealth concepts, emphasising the need for holistic approaches that combine multiple domains of stealth to counter advanced detection systems.





The deliberations extended to future naval stealth technologies beyond 2030, with participants exploring emerging materials, advanced coatings, and adaptive systems capable of reducing detectability across multiple spectrums. The discussions reflected India’s determination to remain at the forefront of stealth innovation and to ensure survivability of its naval platforms in increasingly contested waters.





The workshop thus served as a platform for knowledge exchange, technology transfer, and strategic alignment among stakeholders. It reinforced the importance of indigenous development, collaborative research, and industry participation in shaping the future of naval stealth for the Indian Navy.





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