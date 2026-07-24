



External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, speaking at the 21st East Asia Summit in Manila, strongly condemned attacks on seafarers and civilian shipping in West Asia, stressing that international waterways must remain safe and unimpeded under international law.





He linked maritime safety to wider global challenges, highlighting India’s commitment to ASEAN centrality, Indo-Pacific stability, and a rules-based order.





Jaishankar declared that deliberate strikes on maritime crew members, non-military vessels, and critical infrastructure are unacceptable. He emphasised that India views freedom of navigation and adherence to international law as essential for global trade and energy security.





His remarks came against the backdrop of escalating hostilities in West Asia, where fourteen Indian nationals have lost their lives since the outbreak of conflict following the joint US-Israel military action against Iran on 28 February.





He warned that the world economy is reeling under the impact of multiple conflicts, with energy, food, and health security increasingly precarious, especially for the Global South.





He described the geopolitical landscape as volatile, where interdependence and common interests coexist with competitiveness and rivalries. He noted that politics and security are increasingly overriding economics and efficiency, while risk-taking behaviour is on the rise.





On maritime disputes in the South China Sea, Jaishankar reaffirmed India’s support for a substantive, effective, and legally binding Code of Conduct compliant with UNCLOS 1982. He stressed that such a framework must not prejudice the legitimate rights of all users, including non-signatories, thereby ensuring that freedom of navigation and lawful maritime activities are protected.





Turning to Myanmar, he urged a political solution and reiterated India’s support for ASEAN-led initiatives. He underlined New Delhi’s ongoing assistance to humanitarian and developmental programs in Myanmar, reflecting India’s broader commitment to regional stability and ASEAN centrality.





EAM Jaishankar also addressed the growing menace of transnational cyber scam networks, which have victimised numerous Indian citizens. He called for unified international action to dismantle these syndicates, noting that cyber fraud has become a transnational challenge undermining trust and security in the digital domain.





On the Israel-Palestine conflict, he reiterated India’s longstanding support for a two-state solution as the pathway to lasting peace. He highlighted India’s contributions to relief and rehabilitation efforts and noted that India has emerged as a top donor to UNRWA, underscoring its humanitarian commitment to Palestinian refugees.





The Minister’s remarks at the East Asia Summit reinforced India’s vision of a free, open, and prosperous Indo-Pacific, anchored in ASEAN centrality and regional equilibrium. He stressed that deliberate attacks on seafarers and civilian shipping cannot be tolerated, and that international waterways must remain safe and unimpeded in full consonance with international law.





The East Asia Summit, convened annually after ASEAN leadership meetings, remains a premier platform for dialogue among leaders from East Asia, Southeast Asia, South Asia, and Oceania. Jaishankar used the forum to highlight India’s stance on maritime safety, regional crises, cyber security, and humanitarian commitments, positioning New Delhi as a responsible stakeholder in the Indo-Pacific order.





ANI







