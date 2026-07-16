



India has formally cleared the acquisition of five additional S-400 Triumf squadrons, expanding its fleet to ten by the early 2030s. This decision, valued at nearly ₹1 lakh crore within a broader ₹2.38 lakh crore defence package, cements the S-400 as the bulwark of India’s air defence under Mission Sudarshan Chakra.





India’s Defence Acquisition Council, chaired by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, has approved the Acceptance of Necessity for five new S-400 squadrons. This doubles the fleet from the original five ordered in 2018, positioning India among the largest operators of the system outside Russia.





The expansion reflects lessons from Operation Sindoor in May 2025, when the S-400 achieved a record-range kill against a Pakistani surveillance aircraft at over 300 kilometres, forcing adversary aircraft to retreat deep into their own territory.





The original ₹39,000 crore deal signed in October 2018 secured five squadrons, three of which are already operational. The fourth arrived earlier this year, and the fifth is expected by year-end.





Each squadron comprises 16 vehicles, including command-and-control units, radars, and launchers, divided into two batteries with six launchers each. Together, they can deploy 128 missiles, ranging from 120 km to 400 km, covering fighters, drones, cruise missiles, and ballistic missiles.





The new acquisition, estimated at ₹50,000 crore to ₹1 lakh crore depending on final negotiations, will include infrastructure, training, spares, and sustainment. Deliveries are projected to begin in 2028, with full deployment by 2035.





This expansion is part of a wider ₹2.38 lakh crore package that also includes 60 medium transport aircraft to replace ageing AN-32s, four squadrons of remotely piloted strike aircraft, 300 Dhanush artillery guns, Su-30MKI engine overhauls, and advanced tracked air defence systems integrated with AkashTeer.





The S-400’s versatility lies in its layered missile options: the 40N6E for strategic airborne assets at 400 km, the 48N6 for fighters and ballistic missiles, the 9M96E2 for stealth aircraft and cruise missiles, and the 9M96E for drones and precision-guided munitions.





Integrated into India’s IACCS network, the system ensures efficient allocation of interceptors during saturation attacks. Future integration with DRDO’s Project Kusha program will further enhance capabilities, offering indigenous interceptors with ranges up to 400 km at lower costs.





Mission Sudarshan Chakra envisions a national defence shield by 2035, combining imported and indigenous systems to protect both military and civilian installations.





The S-400 will serve as the backbone of this shield, countering long-range enemy vectors while indigenous UCAVs sharpen offensive and surveillance capabilities.





The program also aims to reduce reliance on foreign suppliers, with plans for a localised S-400 maintenance hub in India.





Strategically, deployments have already covered sensitive sectors: the Siliguri Corridor, Pathankot, Rajasthan, and Gujarat. The fourth squadron strengthens the western sector, while future squadrons will extend coverage against simultaneous threats from Pakistan and China.





The expansion signals India’s prioritisation of integrated air and missile defence amid evolving challenges such as drone swarms, hypersonic weapons, and precision-guided munitions.





Globally, Russia remains the largest operator, with confirmed interceptions of ATACMS missiles in Ukraine. China has deployed the system along coastal sectors, Turkey’s purchase strained NATO ties, and Belarus operates it jointly with Russia. India’s expansion thus not only enhances its deterrence but also reshapes the Indo-Pacific airpower balance, intensifying competition with China and Pakistan while reinforcing its strategic partnership with Russia.





Agencies







