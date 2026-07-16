



India’s private space sector is set to achieve a historic breakthrough with the official confirmation of Vikram‑1 Test Flight‑1, codenamed Mission Aagaman.





The launch is scheduled for 18 July 2026 at 11:30 AM IST from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre, Sriharikota. This will mark India’s first private orbital rocket launch, conducted from the iconic First Launch Pad, a site that has hosted many of the nation’s most significant missions.





The Vikram‑1 rocket, developed by Skyroot Aerospace, is now fully stacked and ready for flight. Standing 24 metres tall, the vehicle is constructed entirely from advanced carbon composite materials, which provide superior strength while reducing weight.





Its four‑stage configuration combines solid propulsion in the lower stages with a cryogenic upper stage, enabling precise orbital insertion. The rocket is designed to carry payloads of up to 350–480 kilograms into low Earth orbit, depending on mission requirements.





Mission Aagaman will target a 450 kilometre orbit at a 60‑degree inclination. This trajectory is particularly suited for Earth observation and remote sensing satellites, opening new opportunities for India’s private sector to serve global commercial satellite operators. The countdown to launch represents not only a technical milestone but also a symbolic leap for India’s emerging space economy.





The integration of Vikram‑1 at the First Launch Pad is unprecedented. It is the first time a privately designed, developed, and manufactured orbital rocket has been prepared for launch at India’s historic government facility.





This achievement reflects the maturity of India’s private aerospace ecosystem and underscores the government’s reforms that opened the space sector to private players through agencies such as INSPACe. The collaboration between ISRO and private companies has created a framework where innovation and commercialisation can thrive.





Skyroot Aerospace has steadily advanced through rigorous testing campaigns, including the successful suborbital flight of Vikram‑S in 2022. Since then, the company has completed subsystem validation, engine qualification, and stage integration milestones.





Engineers have incorporated specialised rubber‑based thermal shields to withstand the intense heat of solid fuel combustion, while robotic actuators and computer‑controlled navigation systems ensure precise thrust vectoring and stage separation during ascent.





The announcement of the launch date has been accompanied by a message of gratitude to ISRO and INSPACe for enabling this milestone. The phrase “One rocket, a billion believers” captures the national sentiment, reflecting the pride and optimism surrounding India’s first private orbital mission.





The event is expected to draw widespread attention from the scientific community, industry, and the public, symbolising India’s transition into a new era of space exploration.





Mission Aagaman is more than a technological demonstration. It is a statement of India’s ambition to establish a $45 billion space economy driven by private innovation. By enabling private companies to launch satellites, India reduces reliance on foreign providers and strengthens its position in the global space race. Success here will encourage further investment and partnerships, both domestic and international, paving the way for regular commercial launches in the future.





As the countdown begins, anticipation is building across the nation. When Vikram‑1 lifts off on 18 July, it will not only mark the beginning of a new chapter in Indian spaceflight but also showcase the resilience and ingenuity of the country’s private sector. Mission Aagaman is set to become a landmark event, symbolising India’s rise as a global space power.





IDN (With Agency Inputs)







