



India’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Ambassador Harish Parvathaneni, delivered a strong statement at the United Nations Security Council Open Debate on Strengthening the Mechanisms for Peaceful Settlement of Disputes.





He accused Pakistan of systematically suppressing the basic rights and freedoms of Kashmiris in Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir, drawing attention to the long-standing repression in the region.





Ambassador Harish emphasised that the world has witnessed the continued denial of freedom of expression and association in PoK. He described these violations not as isolated incidents but as part of a deliberate design by the Pakistani establishment that has persisted for nearly eight decades. His remarks underscored the entrenched nature of the repression and its impact on the people of the region.





He extended his criticism beyond PoK, pointing to the broader pattern of repression within Pakistan itself. He highlighted the incarceration of political leaders, including a former Prime Minister, the outlawing of the main opposition party, and what he termed a constitutional coup by the military through the 27th Amendment. These actions, he argued, have destroyed any semblance of democracy in Pakistan.





Ambassador Harish urged Pakistan to focus inward and address its domestic challenges rather than resorting to fabricated narratives laced with religious imagery. He accused Islamabad of attempting to mislead the wider UN membership with divisive rhetoric aimed at scoring political points at home.





He noted that while similar developments in other countries are often condemned by the United Nations, Pakistan’s actions have not received the scrutiny they deserve.





He criticised Pakistan for misusing the UNSC platform to advance its divisive agenda. Reiterating India’s consistent position, he declared that Jammu and Kashmir has always been, is, and will remain an integral and inalienable part of India. He stressed that this is the constitutional and legal reality, which Pakistan deliberately ignores.





Ambassador Harish concluded by stating that the only outstanding issue regarding Jammu and Kashmir is Pakistan’s naked aggression and illegal occupation of India’s sovereign territory.





His remarks reinforced India’s longstanding stance that Pakistan’s attempts to internationalise the issue are baseless and designed to distract from its own internal failures.





The intervention came against the backdrop of increasing global concern over democratic backsliding in Pakistan, where the military’s influence has grown significantly. Analysts have noted that the 27th Amendment, which consolidated military power, has been widely criticised as undermining civilian governance.





Reports of human rights violations in PoK, including restrictions on media, curbs on political activity, and arbitrary detentions, have further drawn international attention to the situation.





India’s statement at the UNSC highlighted the need for greater scrutiny of Pakistan’s domestic and regional conduct. By linking the repression in PoK to broader authoritarian trends within Pakistan, Ambassador Harish sought to expose the systemic nature of the problem and challenge Islamabad’s attempts to deflect criticism through propaganda.





ANI







