



Raghu Vamsi Aerospace Group has announced a landmark ₹600 crore ($60 million) investment to establish a 50-acre integrated superalloy manufacturing facility in Telangana, with an annual production capacity of 5,000 tons.





The plant, unveiled at the Farnborough International Air Show 2026, will begin commercial production in January 2028 and marks a major step in India’s self-reliance in critical aerospace and defence materials.





The Hyderabad-based Raghu Vamsi Aerospace Group will develop one of India’s few integrated facilities for nickel-based superalloys. The plant will combine advanced processes such as vacuum melting, forging, heat treatment, vacuum casting, powder metallurgy and other forming capabilities under a single roof. This vertical integration ensures efficiency, quality, and reduced reliance on imports.





The facility will manufacture a wide range of specialised products including round bars, wires, forgings, castings, and tungsten carbide powders. These materials are essential for high-performance applications across aero engines, space systems, defence platforms, gas turbines, oil and gas equipment, nuclear energy, medical implants, and emerging hydrogen technologies.





The project will be led by Dr S.K. Jha, former Chairman and Managing Director of Mishra Dhatu Nigam Limited (Midhani), India’s premier special metals manufacturer. His expertise in strategic alloys is expected to play a pivotal role in building a globally competitive ecosystem for superalloy production in India.





Founder and Managing Director Vamsi Vikas Ganesula emphasised that the facility represents a strategic investment to strengthen the company’s own manufacturing capabilities while providing the wider Indian industry access to world-class nickel-based superalloys. He noted that India currently imports a significant share of its nickel alloy requirements, making domestic production vital for national security and industrial resilience.





The plant will be located at Hardware Park near Hyderabad International Airport, a growing aerospace and defence hub in Telangana. This location provides proximity to existing aerospace infrastructure and supply chains, further enhancing the state’s reputation as a centre for advanced manufacturing.





The announcement follows Raghu Vamsi Aerospace Group’s recent funding round, which raised $40 million led by Norwest and Skegen Asset Management. This financial backing underscores investor confidence in the company’s vision to expand its precision manufacturing and deep-tech capabilities.





Raghu Vamsi Aerospace Group already supplies complex aero-engine components and sub-assemblies to leading global OEMs such as GE Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Honeywell, Safran, and Collins Aerospace.





The new facility will strengthen its vertical integration strategy by securing access to critical raw materials for its aerospace, defence, and energy businesses, while also serving India’s growing domestic supply chain.





Industry experts believe the project will significantly reduce India’s dependence on imported alloys, enhance self-reliance in critical technologies, and support the government’s ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ mission. It is expected to benefit aircraft manufacturers, defence companies, and precision engineering firms, while contributing to Telangana’s growing reputation as a hub for aerospace manufacturing.





Commercial production is scheduled to commence in January 2028, with customer support already secured for product and process qualification. Once operational, the facility will position India as a reliable domestic source of advanced superalloys, strengthening both national security and industrial competitiveness.





Agencies







