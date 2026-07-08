India has expressed gratitude to Venezuela for recognising its humanitarian mission, Operation Amistad, which was launched in response to the devastating double earthquake that struck the South American nation on 24 June.





MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal thanked Venezuela’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs for acknowledging India’s assistance. In his message on X, he said it was an honour to serve the people of Venezuela, underlining that the mission reflected the enduring friendship between the two countries.





The Venezuelan government had earlier issued a press release titled “Venezuela thanks Indian rescuers for their assistance.” It highlighted the contribution of the 41-member Indian Army medical contingent, which arrived on 27 June as part of international brigades supporting relief efforts.





The release noted that the Indian humanitarian advance team established a field hospital at the National Institute of Racetracks in La Rinada, Caracas. More than 1,900 affected people were treated at this facility, which provided emergency medical care to survivors.





A farewell ceremony was held at Simon Bolivar International Airport in La Guaira. Vice Minister for International Communication Rander Pena expressed appreciation to the Indian medical personnel. India’s Ambassador to Venezuela, PK Ashok Babu, also attended the event, reinforcing the bilateral goodwill.





The Venezuelan government confirmed that 4,338 international rescuers had joined the relief operations alongside Venezuelan officials and volunteers. These teams were mobilised immediately after the tragedy to provide search, rescue, and medical support.





On 6 July, the Ministry of External Affairs reiterated that the Indian Army Field Hospital continued its relief efforts in Venezuela. In a post on X, Randhir Jaiswal emphasised that Operation Amistad was extending a helping hand and making a difference.





The Indian Embassy in Venezuela announced that India had donated two BHISHM cubes to the country. These portable modular hospitals were demonstrated by Indian Army doctors to Venezuelan medical officers, showcasing their deployment and advanced trauma care capabilities.





Operation Amistad was launched to support Venezuela’s relief efforts following the earthquakes. Indian Army doctors and paramedics provided emergency medical assistance, strengthening the country’s disaster response capacity.





According to Jorge Rodriguez, President of the National Assembly of Venezuela, the official toll released on 7 July reported 3,685 deaths and 16,740 injuries. Rescue operations had saved 6,462 people, while humanitarian assistance reached 86,794 families. The disaster displaced 17,907 individuals, leaving them homeless.





India’s mission has not only provided immediate relief but also reinforced the spirit of international solidarity. The deployment of medical teams, field hospitals, and advanced equipment such as the BHISHM cubes has demonstrated India’s growing role in global humanitarian assistance.





ANI







