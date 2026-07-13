



Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s declaration of national mourning for Qatar’s former Emir Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani was both a symbolic and strategic gesture. Modi described him as a “true friend” of India, a phrase reserved for very few leaders, and ordered flags to be flown at half-mast across the country.





While the act appeared to be a mark of respect for a Gulf leader, it was in fact a carefully calibrated diplomatic move designed to reinforce India’s energy security, diaspora protection, and regional influence at a time of heightened geopolitical tension.





Sheikh Hamad, who ruled Qatar from 1995 until his voluntary abdication in 2013, transformed the nation into a global energy powerhouse and a diplomatic heavyweight. He launched Al Jazeera, secured the FIFA World Cup bid, and most importantly for India, made Qatar the world’s largest exporter of liquefied natural gas.





Today, Qatar supplies around 40–45% of India’s LNG imports, a dependency that makes the relationship existential for India’s energy architecture. The Ras Laffan-to-Dahej supply chain, built during his reign, remains the backbone of Indian industry.





The mourning declaration was not spontaneous grief but a deliberate signal. With the Iran–US standoff reshaping Gulf dynamics, India cannot afford missteps with any GCC state, least of all Qatar, which controls both LNG flows and hosts nearly 8,00,000 Indian workers.





The release of eight former Indian Navy officers from Qatari custody in 2024 remains fresh in memory, and every gesture of warmth is seen as insurance against future crises. Diplomats suggest this move is a “pre-payment” of goodwill ahead of difficult energy renegotiations, particularly as Qatar’s North Field expansion is set to boost LNG capacity by 60% before 2030.





India’s diaspora stake in Qatar is immense. The 8,00,000 Indian nationals working there form part of a wider Gulf diaspora of over eight million, sending back more than $30 billion annually in remittances. These funds sustain households across Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, and Rajasthan.





By honouring Sheikh Hamad, Delhi reassures both its citizens abroad and their families at home, while signalling to Doha that Indian workers remain a priority.





The timing also reflects India’s broader Gulf balancing act. With tensions between Washington and Tehran escalating, India must walk a fine line between Iranian cooperation on projects like Chabahar Port and Gulf Arab partnerships for energy and defence.





Mourning Sheikh Hamad costs India nothing with Iran, but strengthens ties with Qatar, the GCC, and Washington, which views Doha as a critical ally hosting the Al Udeid Air Base. In one gesture, Delhi satisfied three audiences.





Looking ahead, India is expected to pursue three objectives. First, renegotiating long-term LNG contracts to secure favourable terms before global competition intensifies. Second, deepening diaspora protection frameworks, including worker welfare and wage security agreements.





Third, positioning itself as the Gulf’s preferred Asian partner in a post-oil world, leveraging initiatives like the India–Middle East–Europe Economic Corridor and joint investments in technology, renewable energy, and defence.





The mourning declaration was therefore not simply about Sheikh Hamad’s passing. It was a calculated act of diplomacy, using grief as a currency to secure strategic returns. In the grammar of international relations, India’s lowering of the flag was less about mourning a leader and more about pricing a friendship that underpins its energy security, diaspora welfare, and geopolitical standing.





ANI







