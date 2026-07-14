



India has reiterated that its position on the South China Sea remains clear and well‑known, emphasising freedom of navigation and overflight in accordance with international law as reflected in UNCLOS.





The Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal underlined that maritime disputes must be resolved peacefully and in line with UNCLOS provisions. He described the arbitral ruling delivered ten years ago as a significant milestone and a foundation for peaceful resolution among concerned parties.





The statement came as the tenth anniversary of the arbitral award was marked on 12 July. The Tribunal, constituted under Annex-VII of UNCLOS, had ruled in favour of the Philippines against China, invalidating Beijing’s sweeping maritime claims. India highlighted that the ruling remains an important reference point for lawful settlement of disputes and the maintenance of unimpeded trade routes.





On 11 July, a coalition of 14 countries including the United States, Japan, Australia, Canada, Germany, Italy, and the United Kingdom reaffirmed the 2016 arbitral ruling. Their joint statement declared that China’s expansive maritime claims in the South China Sea have “no legal basis” and reiterated commitment to a free and open Indo‑Pacific that is peaceful, stable, and rules‑based. They stressed that the decision remains final, legally binding, and definitive between China and the Philippines.





The coalition urged all parties to abide by the award and settle disputes through dialogue and lawful mechanisms consistent with international law. The European Union also issued a statement through its High Representative, calling for full implementation of the ruling.





The EU emphasised that the award is final and legally binding on both China and the Philippines and must be respected.





China has consistently rejected the ruling and refused to recognise its validity despite repeated calls from the Philippines and international partners. The Permanent Court of Arbitration in The Hague had issued the unanimous decision in 2016, marking the first time an international tribunal ruled on the legal validity of maritime claims in the South China Sea.





The most consequential aspect of the ruling concerned China’s “Nine‑Dash Line,” which claimed historic rights over nearly 80 per cent of the South China Sea. The Tribunal concluded that such historic rights had no legal basis under UNCLOS and were extinguished if incompatible with maritime zones established by the convention. This landmark decision continues to shape the legal and diplomatic discourse surrounding the South China Sea.





India’s reaffirmation of its stance underscores its consistent support for international law and peaceful resolution of disputes. It also reflects New Delhi’s broader strategic interest in ensuring stability and freedom of navigation in the Indo‑Pacific, a region critical for global trade and security.





ANI







