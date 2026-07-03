TEJAS fighter jet conducts routine test-drop of Hammer precision-guided bombs





India’s Defence Ministry is set to approve a landmark ₹5,000‑crore procurement package today, including 600 Hammer precision-guided bombs, indigenous MP‑ATGMs, Russian-origin Verba air defence systems, and high-altitude pseudo satellites, marking a major boost to indigenous defence manufacturing and operational readiness.





The Defence Acquisition Council (DAC) meeting scheduled for 3 July carries special importance as it is the first session attended by the new military leadership, including Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan, Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi, Navy Chief Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi, and Air Chief Marshal AP Singh. This leadership transition underscores the strategic weight of the decisions expected to be taken.





One of the most significant proposals involves the induction of the indigenous Man-Portable Anti-Tank Guided Missile (MP‑ATGM), developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO).





The Indian Army is expected to procure 100 launchers, 2,300 missiles, and five simulators, with Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL) designated as the production agency. The project is valued at over ₹2,600 crore, and the Defence Ministry is also considering additional private-sector partners to expand manufacturing capacity, ensuring scalability and wider industrial participation.





Another major proposal is the acquisition of 600 Hammer (Highly Agile Modular Munition Extended Range) precision-guided munitions. Originally developed by France’s Safran, these weapons are proposed to be manufactured in India by Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) under the Make in India initiative.





The deal, estimated at around ₹2,400 crore, will equip the Indian Air Force’s Rafale and Light Combat Aircraft Tejas fleets, while the Indian Navy plans to deploy them on Rafale Marine fighters. The Hammer munitions were first inducted under emergency procurement powers following the 2020 Galwan Valley clash with China, and their local production now represents a significant step towards self-reliance in advanced strike capabilities.





The DAC is also expected to approve the procurement of Russian-origin Verba Very Short-Range Air Defence Systems (V‑SHORADS) for the Army Air Defence Corps.





These systems, regarded as a more advanced successor to the Igla currently in service, will be manufactured in India by Adani Defence and Aerospace. Their induction will provide a substantial upgrade to India’s short-range air defence capabilities, particularly against low-flying aerial threats.





Other proposals on the agenda include fixed-wing pseudo satellites designed for persistent surveillance at high altitudes, naval shipborne aerial systems to enhance maritime domain awareness, software-defined radios for secure communications, Kamikaze drones for precision strike missions, drone detection systems to counter emerging aerial threats, and upgrades to the Scorpene-class submarine fleet to strengthen undersea warfare capabilities.





This DAC meeting comes after several months and is expected to provide a renewed push to India’s military modernisation drive.





The emphasis on indigenous manufacturing reflects the government’s broader Atmanirbhar Bharat vision, ensuring that critical defence technologies are developed and sustained within the country.





The combined procurement package, valued at approximately ₹5,000 crore, represents a convergence of operational necessity and industrial empowerment, reinforcing India’s ability to meet future security challenges with homegrown solutions.





Agencies







