



India has lodged a strong protest with Iran after two vessels carrying Indian crew were attacked in the Strait of Hormuz, leaving one sailor dead and several injured.





The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has condemned the strikes, demanded an immediate halt to such violence, and urged both Iran and the United States to de-escalate and return to dialogue. Meanwhile, President Donald Trump has reinstated a naval blockade on Iran and announced a controversial 20% fee for securing the strait, further heightening tensions.





India has said it is closely monitoring developments in West Asia and reiterated its call for safe and unimpeded navigation through the Strait of Hormuz, stressing that the free flow of commerce is vital for global energy and economic security.





MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal confirmed that the ministry summoned the Deputy Chief of Mission of Iran in New Delhi to convey India’s strongest protest over the attacks on MT Al Bahiyah and MT Mombasa.





The two vessels were carrying a combined crew of 46, including 30 Indian nationals. On MT Al Bahiyah, one Indian sailor was killed and another injured. On MT Mombasa, nine Indians sustained injuries, two of them seriously. India extended condolences to the family of the deceased and wished a speedy recovery to the injured. The Indian Mission and Post in the UAE are coordinating with Emirati authorities to provide assistance to the affected crew.





The MEA statement described the attacks as acts of violence targeting seafarers and disrupting free navigation, and emphasised that such targeting of commercial shipping and civilian infrastructure must cease immediately. India also expressed deep concern over the resumption of hostilities in West Asia and called for a return to diplomacy to restore peace and stability.





Jaiswal underlined that Iran and the United States must come to the negotiating table, stressing that dialogue and diplomacy are the only path forward. India’s position is consistent with its earlier calls for restraint and de-escalation since the conflict erupted in February.





The attacks come amid a fresh escalation between Washington and Tehran. Reports confirm that Iranian missiles struck the Emirati tankers MT Al Bahiyah and MT Mombasa in Omani waters, killing one Indian sailor and injuring several others. The UAE Defence Ministry has warned of retaliation, while Bahrain and Jordan have also reported Iranian strikes on US-linked facilities. Since the war began, at least 14 Indian seafarers have lost their lives in the region.





President Trump has announced that the US is reinstating the Iranian blockade and will charge a 20% fee on all cargo shipped through the Strait of Hormuz. He declared that the US will act as the “guardian of the strait” and ensure it remains open, but insisted that wealthy nations benefiting from the strait must reimburse America for its protection. This marks a sharp departure from longstanding US policy of supporting freedom of navigation without tolls.





The blockade and renewed strikes have already pushed oil prices above $87 per barrel, raising fears of inflationary pressures worldwide.





Analysts warn that prolonged hostilities could severely disrupt global energy supplies, with India particularly vulnerable given its dependence on Gulf oil and the large number of Indian nationals working in the region.





India’s diplomatic outreach highlights the urgency of protecting seafarers and restoring stability in one of the world’s most critical maritime chokepoints. The government has made clear that attacks on vessels must stop at the earliest, and that peace in West Asia is essential for global security.





ANI







