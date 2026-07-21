



The Ministry of External Affairs summoned Russian Charge d’Affaires Vladimir Ladanov on Tuesday in connection with the attack on the commercial vessel MV Golden Leo, which claimed the lives of four Indian nationals. The meeting was held at the ministry in New Delhi, where India conveyed its grave concerns and unequivocal condemnation of the incident.





In its statement, the MEA emphasised that attacks targeting commercial shipping undermine the safety, security, and stability of international maritime commerce.





The Russian diplomat was asked to convey India’s strong concerns to Moscow, stressing that the targeting of civilian vessels and the resulting loss of innocent lives are unacceptable and must be avoided.





The ministry reiterated that the attack on the Golden Leo on 19 July 2026, while the vessel was departing the port of Odesa, resulted in the tragic loss of four Indian crew members, with one more hospitalised in critical condition.





At the time of the incident, the vessel carried 17 crew members, including five Indians. India expressed condolences to the bereaved families and assured that its mission in Ukraine is closely monitoring the situation and providing all possible assistance.





The MEA had earlier condemned the attack, describing it as deplorable and unacceptable. It stated that targeting commercial shipping, endangering civilian crew members, or impeding freedom of navigation and commerce must be avoided. India has consistently highlighted the importance of protecting civilian shipping and ensuring freedom of navigation in accordance with international norms.





The Ukrainian Navy accused Russia of carrying out the missile strike on the Golden Leo, a Guinea‑Bissau‑flagged bulk carrier owned by Turkey. According to its statement, Russian forces launched three Kh‑59/Kh‑69 cruise missiles at the vessel while it was transporting grain cargo out of the combat zone.





The missiles struck the starboard side of the ship’s superstructure, causing a fire onboard. Rescue operations were immediately launched by naval units and maritime search and rescue services.





The Ukrainian Navy reported that the strike killed five people, while the fate of another five crew members remains unknown. Eight crew members were evacuated to a hospital in Odesa as search operations continued. The Navy condemned the attack as an act of terror against peaceful shipping, stressing that the vessel posed no military threat and that the strike was a violation of international humanitarian law.





The incident has heightened concerns about the vulnerability of civilian shipping in the Black Sea region. Odesa, a key port for Ukraine’s grain exports, has been repeatedly targeted during the ongoing conflict.





The MV Golden Leo was reportedly part of an internationally monitored program to transport grain shipments aimed at stabilising global food supplies. The attack has raised alarm about the safety of merchant vessels and the risks faced by Indian nationals serving aboard foreign‑flagged ships in conflict zones.





India’s strong diplomatic response underscores its determination to protect its citizens and uphold international maritime norms. The government is coordinating with Ukrainian authorities, seafarer unions, and international partners to ensure accountability and to press for measures that safeguard civilian shipping routes.





ANI







