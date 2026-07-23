



India has accelerated its nuclear ambitions, confirming plans to commission at least five indigenous small modular reactors (SMRs) by 2033, with Tarapur in Maharashtra designated as the first site, according to a report by Reuters.





The initiative is backed by a ₹20,000 crore allocation under the Nuclear Energy Mission and aims to expand nuclear capacity to 100 GW by 2047, reducing reliance on fossil fuels.





India has formally advanced its program for small modular reactors, targeting the commissioning of five units by 2033. The Bhabha Atomic Research Centre is leading the development of three designs: the 220 MW Bharat Small Modular Reactor, a 55 MW reactor, and a high‑temperature gas‑cooled reactor intended for hydrogen production.





These projects have received in‑principle approval from the Atomic Energy Commission, with Tarapur in Maharashtra selected as the site for both the 220 MW and 55 MW reactors.





The government has set ambitious nuclear expansion goals, aiming to raise installed capacity from the current 8.8 GW to 22 GW by 2031‑32. By 2047, the target is 100 GW, with small modular reactors expected to play a crucial role in this trajectory.





The Nuclear Power Corporation of India Limited, the country’s sole nuclear operator, plans to contribute 50 GW, while NTPC, India’s largest coal‑based power producer, is preparing to add 30 GW of nuclear capacity. Private conglomerates such as Adani Group, Tata Power, and Reliance Industries have also expressed interest in investing in the sector, signalling a significant shift towards public‑private collaboration.





Globally, small modular reactors are being pursued by countries including the United States, Russia, and South Korea. They are seen as a viable option for clean energy supply to industries, particularly where decentralised and captive power generation is required. India’s approach benefits from indigenous design capabilities and domestic manufacturing capacity.





Advanced materials such as the “Advanced Purified Reactor Vessel Alloy” have already been developed locally, and critical components like control rod drive mechanisms have been engineered in‑house. This ensures that the majority of equipment can be produced by Indian industries with technical support from BARC.





The financial outlay for these projects is substantial. The BSMR‑200 is estimated at ₹5,960 crore, while two SMR‑55 units are budgeted at ₹7,000 crore. The high‑temperature gas‑cooled reactor, designed for hydrogen generation, carries a cost of ₹320 crore.





Additional allocations cover civil infrastructure and new reactor design work. These investments reflect the government’s commitment to diversifying the energy mix and positioning nuclear power as a cornerstone of India’s clean energy transition.





The roadmap also envisages 32 GW of additional nuclear capacity beyond 2032, primarily through indigenous Pressurised Heavy Water Reactors and Light Water Reactors. By 2047, NPCIL is expected to deliver 54 GW, with the remaining 46 GW contributed by other public sector enterprises, state governments, private firms, and joint ventures. This diversified model underscores the importance of SMRs as both demonstration projects and scalable solutions for industrial and grid‑level deployment.





India’s nuclear expansion is not only about electricity generation but also about strategic energy security.





The inclusion of hydrogen‑producing reactors highlights the alignment with broader decarbonisation goals, particularly in sectors such as steel and chemicals. The modular approach is expected to shorten construction timelines, reduce costs, and enable replication across multiple sites, thereby accelerating deployment.





Agencies







