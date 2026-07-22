



IIT-Madras and the Indian Army have formalised a landmark partnership to accelerate defence research and indigenisation, combining operational expertise with advanced academic capabilities to strengthen India’s self-reliance in critical military technologies.





This collaboration will drive innovation through joint research programs, technology development, and the establishment of dedicated centres for defence engineering.





The Indian Army and IIT-Madras signed a Memorandum of Understanding to reinforce India’s defence innovation ecosystem. The agreement was formalised by Major General Gudi and Professor Kamakoti Veezhinathan, Director of IIT-Madras, underscoring the importance of collaboration between the armed forces and premier academic institutions. The initiative is designed to enhance research capabilities, build technical expertise, and promote indigenous solutions for defence applications.





Under this partnership, both sides will encourage cutting-edge research, knowledge exchange, and technology development in areas critical to defence preparedness.





The collaboration is expected to support the creation of innovative solutions while strengthening India’s focus on self-reliance in defence technology. This aligns directly with the government’s Atmanirbhar Bharat vision, reducing dependence on foreign systems and fostering homegrown capabilities.





The Indian Army’s Corps of Electronics and Mechanical Engineers (EME) has already partnered with IIT-Madras Pravartak Technologies Foundation to establish a Nodal Indigenisation Centre at Avadi near Chennai. This centre is designed to leverage the Tamil Nadu Defence Corridor as a hub for defence manufacturing and innovation. It will integrate academic expertise, industry capabilities, and military insights to bridge the gap between field requirements and advanced research.





The collaboration will focus on identifying problem statements from Army equipment and subsystems, co-developing indigenous technologies and prototypes, undertaking technical validation and field evaluation, and supporting productization for deployment.





IIT-Madras Pravartak, a Technology Innovation Hub under the National Mission on Interdisciplinary Cyber-Physical Systems, will play a central role in driving projects in critical domains such as sensing systems, cyber-physical systems, and autonomous technologies. Start-Ups and academic partners will also be engaged to expand the innovation ecosystem.





Senior officials have emphasised the significance of this initiative. Dr M J Shankar Raman, CEO of IITM Pravartak Technologies Foundation, highlighted that India’s journey toward self-reliance in defence technologies requires strong synergy between the armed forces, academia, and innovation ecosystems.





Major General Lalit Kapoor, Commander of the Base Workshop Group (EME), noted that the collaboration will enhance operational readiness, upgrade legacy weapon platforms with advanced technologies, and develop niche capabilities for future roles, while significantly reducing dependence on external sources.





This partnership also reflects the growing role of academic institutions in India’s defence ecosystem. Universities and research centres are increasingly contributing to innovation, advanced engineering, and strategic technology development.





Such collaborations are expected to shape the future of India’s defence capabilities through research-driven solutions, ensuring that the armed forces remain equipped to meet emerging security challenges.





By combining the Indian Army’s operational expertise with IIT-Madras’ research strengths, the collaboration represents a decisive step toward building a robust framework for defence innovation. It strengthens India’s position in defence indigenisation, enhances technological sovereignty, and ensures that the country is better prepared to address evolving threats through indigenous, research-backed solutions.





Agencies







