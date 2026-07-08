



Indian community leaders and diaspora members in Australia have expressed optimism that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ongoing visit will further consolidate bilateral relations, expand business opportunities and deepen cultural exchanges between the two nations.





His engagements in Melbourne are being seen as a pivotal moment in advancing the India‑Australia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.





Shivraj Singh, proprietor of Melbourne’s Gaylord Indian restaurant, emphasised that the Prime Minister’s presence would positively influence ties between the two countries. He noted that Indian food and culture are increasingly popular in Australia and highlighted how India’s global stature has risen since Modi assumed office.





Anou Khanijou McPherson, President of the Australia India Society of Victoria, described the visit as a significant opportunity to strengthen cooperation. She pointed out that this is Modi’s third visit to Australia, which she believes reflects the importance of the relationship.





She underlined the Prime Minister’s scheduled participation in the India‑Australia CEOs Forum and stressed that both countries possess complementary strengths, with India’s manufacturing capacity and Australia’s design and intellectual property offering scope for collaboration.





Educator and artist Madhu Khanna expressed her delight at the Prime Minister’s arrival, recalling the impact of his earlier visits. She explained how Indian art forms such as Rangoli, Warli and Lippan are being taught to Australians, including children and artists, and incorporated into public art projects. She said this growing interest elevates India’s cultural reputation abroad.





Queensland‑based doctor Neeraj Khanna described Modi’s visit as a matter of pride for the Indian diaspora, particularly for the medical fraternity.





He recalled the Prime Minister’s 2014 visit when he inaugurated the Gandhi statue in Brisbane, noting that the vision expressed then continues to inspire. He travelled from Brisbane to Melbourne to witness Modi’s engagements and hear his vision once again.





Prime Minister Modi is currently on a three‑nation tour covering Indonesia, Australia and New Zealand from 6 to 11 July. In his departure statement, he said his discussions with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese would focus on defence and security, trade and investment, education, mobility and people‑to‑people ties, thereby strengthening the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.





The diaspora’s enthusiasm reflects the broader momentum in India‑Australia relations, which have expanded significantly in recent years through cooperation in defence, critical minerals, technology, renewable energy and maritime security.





PM Modi’s visit is expected to reinforce these areas while also celebrating the vibrant Indian community that has become one of the fastest‑growing migrant groups in Australia.





ANI







