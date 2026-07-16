



Indian companies Sahasra Electronics and Zoho Corporation showcased their products at COMPUTEX 2026 in Taipei, seeking global partnerships and market expansion. The event, one of the world’s largest technology exhibitions, highlighted growing India-Taiwan cooperation in semiconductors, AI, and electronics supply chains.





Indian electronics manufacturer Sahasra Electronics, part of the Sahasra Group, presented its microSD cards at the exhibition. The company reported strong interest from customers across China, the United States, Europe and the United Kingdom.





Ankur Dwivedi, strategic account manager at Sahasra, emphasised that the firm was using the event not only to strengthen sales but also to explore partnerships, technology collaborations and potential joint ventures. He noted that such ventures could help implement advanced technologies in India, thereby boosting domestic innovation and manufacturing capabilities.





Zoho Corporation, a leading provider of cloud-based business software and software-as-a-service applications, also participated in the exhibition. Eng Kit Goh, Zoho’s market lead for Hong Kong, South Korea and Taiwan, explained that Taiwan was emerging as a significant market for the company.





He highlighted that businesses in Taipei and across Taiwan were increasingly adopting digital solutions, creating strong opportunities for Zoho’s products. Goh added that India’s established reputation in software development and technology services had built trust among Taiwanese customers, reinforcing Zoho’s credibility in the region.





Organisers of COMPUTEX 2026 expressed optimism about deeper Indian participation in future editions. James C F Huang, Chairman of the Taiwan External Trade Development Council, extended a warm invitation to India’s vibrant technology industry, encouraging stronger engagement as the exhibition continues to grow into one of the world’s most influential platforms for artificial intelligence and technology innovation. He stressed that India’s expanding role in global technology made its presence at COMPUTEX vital for shaping future collaborations.





The exhibition itself was a record-breaking event, featuring 6,000 booths from 1,500 exhibitors representing 33 countries. It attracted 1,11,312 buyers and visitors from 152 countries and regions, including Japan, the United States, South Korea, China, Hong Kong, Singapore, Vietnam, India, Thailand and Malaysia.





Major global technology firms such as Nvidia, Intel, Marvell and Qualcomm unveiled new products and initiatives during the event, many of which are already integrated into India’s growing technology ecosystem.





India-Taiwan technology ties have strengthened in recent years, particularly in semiconductor manufacturing, AI infrastructure and electronics supply chains. Taiwan contributes technical expertise and advanced manufacturing capabilities, while India offers a vast consumer market, raw materials and a skilled workforce. This synergy has created opportunities for strategic partnerships that benefit both sides, positioning India as a key player in global technology networks.





The COMPUTEX 2026 exhibition concluded on Friday, reaffirming its status as a leading global platform for artificial intelligence, computing technologies and start-ups. The participation of Indian companies, though limited in number, underscored the country’s ambition to expand its international footprint and deepen cooperation with Taiwan in critical technology sectors.





PTI







