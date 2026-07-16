



Sigma Advanced Systems has announced the acquisition of U.K.-based Bromford Precision Solutions for ₹153 crore, a move that significantly strengthens its global aerospace and defence manufacturing footprint.





The deal, valued at approximately GBP 11.89 million, is expected to close by the end of July 2026 and will integrate Bromford’s Rolls-Royce and Siemens-approved capabilities into Sigma’s expanding international platform.





Sigma Advanced Systems confirmed that it has signed a share purchase agreement to acquire 100% of Bromford Precision Solutions. The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions and is expected to be completed within this month. The acquisition represents an enterprise value to adjusted EBITDA multiple of about 4.6x, reflecting Sigma’s disciplined approach to strategic expansion.





Bromford Precision Solutions, founded in 1988, operates from its facility in Leicestershire. The company specialises in manufacturing complex Aeroengine ring components and precision-machined structures such as compressor casings, ducts, brackets, and lock plates. It is recognised for its advanced machining expertise and holds approvals from Rolls-Royce and Siemens, making it a valuable addition to Sigma’s portfolio.





Sigma stated that Bromford’s experienced management team will continue to lead day-to-day operations, supported by Sigma’s broader leadership. The Hyderabad-based company intends to transition select component manufacturing to India to optimise costs, enhance competitiveness, and drive margin expansion. This dual approach combines Bromford’s engineering heritage and Western customer proximity with Sigma’s cost-efficient Indian manufacturing base.





The acquisition strengthens Sigma’s position within the Rolls-Royce supply chain and complements its existing U.K. division, Nasmyth Group. Bromford’s capabilities directly align with Sigma’s expertise in larger Aeroengine components, creating a full-range product offering for global aerospace and power generation customers. Long-term contracts for specialised components such as engine lock plates will further expand Sigma’s portfolio.





Sunil Kumar Kalidindi, Chief Executive Officer of Sigma Advanced Systems, emphasised that Bromford brings precision manufacturing capability that directly complements Sigma. He noted that the acquisition creates one of the most capable manufacturing platforms for complex Aeroengine rings, casings, and structural components.





He added that Sigma looks forward to building on Bromford’s engineering strengths while continuing to invest in advanced manufacturing technologies and supporting future aerospace programs.





Bromford is an operationally profitable business, with demand from key customers driving growth. Sigma plans to apply its proven operational playbook, used at other overseas operations, to create sustained value at Bromford. This includes initiatives to improve efficiency, expand product offerings, and strengthen customer relationships over the coming quarters.





The acquisition marks another milestone in Sigma’s international growth strategy. It reinforces the company’s ambition to become a globally integrated aerospace and defence manufacturing platform, combining engineering expertise, scale, and cost efficiency across India, the U.K., and other markets.





By integrating Bromford’s specialist capabilities, Sigma positions itself as a stronger strategic partner to leading aerospace OEMs and Tier One suppliers worldwide.





Agencies







