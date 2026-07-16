



Over 100 ISRO scientists have resigned from key missions such as Gaganyaan, Chandrayaan, and SpaDeX, prompting the Department of Space to tighten exit rules, India Today reported





All resignations and voluntary retirement requests from Group ‘A’ scientific personnel linked to strategic programs must now be approved directly by the Department, reversing earlier decentralised authority.





The Department of Space issued a memorandum on 14 July 2026 directing ISRO centres not to routinely accept resignations or voluntary retirements from scientists associated with critical national missions.





This includes the Gaganyaan human spaceflight program, Chandrayaan follow-up missions, SpaDeX, and advanced launch vehicle projects. The order reflects growing concern that the loss of experienced personnel could severely impact projects of national importance.





Reports suggest that between 100 and 120 scientists have resigned in recent months, with nearly 80 departures from the U R Rao Satellite Centre (URSC) in Bengaluru and around 20 from the Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC) in Thiruvananthapuram.





The actual number may be higher, as additional cases are under evaluation. Among those leaving are senior figures such as Victor Joseph, LVM3 Project Director, the SpaDeX Project Director from URSC, and Aditya Rallapalli, a Chandrayaan-3 scientist who led the simulation team that generated 25 terabytes of mission data through over 100,000 simulations, crucial to validating the lunar landing sequence.





ISRO Chairman V Narayanan acknowledged the resignations but emphasised that the organisation remains equipped to manage transitions. He noted that while attrition is part of every organisation, the directive ensures that critical projects do not suffer sudden setbacks. Responsibilities will be reassigned if personnel continue to leave, but the memorandum underscores the importance of retaining institutional knowledge.





The directive reverses a 2020 administrative reform that had allowed ISRO centre directors to approve resignations and voluntary retirements up to the Scientist/Engineer-SG level.





Under the new rules, directors cannot accept such requests until critical missions are completed, and all cases must be referred to the Department of Space for final approval.





This change highlights the government’s recognition that filling vacancies is easier than replacing years of mission-specific expertise.





Although the departures represent a small fraction of ISRO’s workforce of over 14,600 employees, the concern lies in the loss of specialised knowledge tied to flagship missions.





Past figures show that attrition is not new: around 700 employees resigned between 2012 and 2024, and nearly half of new recruits left between 2004 and 2007. However, the current wave is particularly worrying because it involves scientists at the forefront of India’s most ambitious projects.





ISRO’s latest annual report notes that recruitment for more than 1,050 scientific, technical, and administrative posts is underway, alongside cadre restructuring that has regularised hundreds of project positions.





Yet, the challenge remains in retaining experienced scientists whose expertise is vital for missions such as Gaganyaan, the planned Bharatiya Antariksh Station, and future lunar exploration programs.





Additional reports highlight that India’s expanding private space sector has intensified competition for specialised talent, offering lucrative opportunities that attract ISRO scientists. Former officials have argued that instead of restricting resignations, the government should address workplace issues and incentives to retain talent.





The Department of Space, however, has prioritised continuity of national missions, especially as India pursues ambitious goals such as a crewed Moon landing by 2040 and the establishment of an Indian space station by 2035.





Agencies







