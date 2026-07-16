



West Bengal has formally handed over 1,024.75 acres of land across nine districts to the Border Security Force (BSF) for erecting border fencing along 172.6 kilometres of the India‑Bangladesh frontier, marking one of the largest single allocations of land for national security infrastructure in recent years.





This fasttracked initiative is part of the BJP government’s program to close gaps along the 2,216‑kilometre border, of which nearly 550 kilometres had remained unfenced until May 2026.





The Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari announced that the land transfer was completed on 14 July 2026, emphasising that ensuring national security and strengthening borders is the government’s top priority. He stated that the administration had expedited the land transfer process to the BSF to facilitate the construction of essential fencing and related infrastructure.





District‑wise details show that Murshidabad received the largest allocation, with 337 acres handed over for fencing along 45.4 kilometres. North 24 Parganas followed with 241.03 acres for 42.07 kilometres of fencing, while Cooch Behar contributed 135.33 acres for 39.39 kilometres. Malda accounted for 176.78 acres for 20.15 kilometres, and Nadia transferred 95.11 acres for 14.79 kilometres. Smaller allocations included 26.41 acres in Dakshin Dinajpur for 7.75 kilometres, 4.31 acres in Darjeeling for 1.45 kilometres, 6.61 acres in Uttar Dinajpur for 1.28 kilometres, and 2.17 acres in Jalpaiguri for 0.31 kilometre.





Officials explained that the land will be used not only for fencing but also for constructing new Border Outposts (BOPs), expanding barbed‑wire barriers, and developing other strategic infrastructure in sensitive areas.





The strengthened infrastructure is expected to improve coordination between the BSF and district administrations, enabling round‑the‑clock surveillance to prevent illegal infiltration, smuggling, and other trans‑border crimes.





The BJP government had promised during its campaign to complete fencing in unfenced stretches of the border. In its first cabinet meeting, it decided that all pending land transfers required for border fencing would be completed within 45 days to remove administrative bottlenecks.





The Suvendu Adhikari government has been purchasing land directly from farmers and handing it over to the BSF, describing these transfers as achievements of its administration.





West Bengal shares the longest international border of any Indian state with Bangladesh, stretching 2,216 kilometres. Of this, about 1,600 kilometres are already fenced, but the remaining unfenced sections have long been considered vulnerable to infiltration and cross‑border crime. The Centre had previously criticised the Trinamool Congress government for delays in providing land for fencing, which had left large stretches exposed.





The latest handover is expected to accelerate BSF construction activity in areas where work had been delayed due to non‑availability of land. Senior BSF officials, including Director General Praveen Kumar, have recently reviewed operational preparedness in the Sundarbans delta and other sensitive zones, highlighting the importance of inter‑agency coordination and local outreach to strengthen the border security grid.





The frontier passes through riverine, agricultural, and densely populated areas, making border management particularly challenging. The new fencing program is therefore seen as critical to securing vulnerable stretches and ensuring a safer environment for citizens.





Agencies







