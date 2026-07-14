



Two UAE national tankers, Mombasa and Al Bahiyah, were struck by Iranian cruise missiles while transiting the southern shipping lane of the Strait of Hormuz in Omani territorial waters.





The attack killed one Indian crew member aboard the Mombasa and injured eight others, including six Indians and two Ukrainians. Four of the injured sustained serious wounds. Fires broke out on both vessels but were later brought under control.





The UAE Ministry of Defence condemned the strike as a grave violation of international law and declared that it reserves the right to respond. It emphasised that the country remains on the highest level of readiness and preparedness to address any threats.





The Ministry of Foreign Affairs also denounced the attack, extending condolences to the family of the deceased Indian sailor and to the Government and people of India, while wishing the injured a swift recovery.





The UAE stressed that targeting commercial shipping and using the Strait of Hormuz as a tool of economic coercion or blackmail amounts to piracy. It warned that such actions pose a direct threat to regional stability, the safety of its peoples, and global energy security.





The statement urged Iran to halt unprovoked attacks, commit to an immediate cessation of hostilities, and reopen the Strait unconditionally to safeguard regional security and maintain the stability of global trade.





The latest attacks come amid renewed hostilities between Iran and the United States. The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps recently closed the Strait of Hormuz, prompting American retaliatory strikes on 140 locations across Iran. US Central Command confirmed that American forces had begun another series of military strikes targeting Iran, describing them as measures to impose heavy costs on Iranian forces and degrade their ability to attack civilians and commercial shipping.





At 4:45 p.m. ET, US Central Command launched the third consecutive night of strikes against Iran at the direction of the Commander in Chief. Shortly afterwards, President Donald Trump described the operation as another major attack.





He stated that US forces were hitting Iran very hard and would continue to do so, asserting that Washington was knocking out all of Tehran’s offensive capability and re-establishing control of the straits. He confirmed that the naval blockade was being reinstated.





Trump also revealed new details about his administration’s decision to impose tolls on ships passing through the Strait of Hormuz. He explained that the United States was protecting a very rich portion of the world and spending significant resources, and therefore would now be reimbursed for providing protection. He characterised Iran’s leadership as irrational and declared that American strikes would continue with overwhelming force.





The Strait of Hormuz remains one of the most critical energy corridors globally, once handling nearly a fifth of crude oil and natural gas supplies in peacetime.





Brent crude oil prices rose 7.8 per cent to $81.92 a barrel following the attacks. Although this figure is lower than the nearly $120 reached earlier in the war, the increase is expected to drive higher prices worldwide.





The incident underscores the fragility of maritime security in the region and highlights the growing risks of escalation between Iran, the United States, and Gulf states.





ANI







