



The Indian Navy will formally commission INS Malvan, the second Mahe-class Anti-Submarine Warfare Shallow Water Craft, on 22 July. This marks the induction of a new generation of indigenous shallow-water warriors described by the Navy as “sleek, swift and proudly Indian.”





The commissioning ceremony will be presided over by Air Chief Marshal A P Singh, Chief of the Air Staff, with Vice Admiral Sanjay Vatsayan, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Western Naval Command, also in attendance. The presence of senior leadership underscores the importance of this milestone in India’s naval modernisation.





INS Malvan has been built at Cochin Shipyard Limited in Kochi, a yard that has become central to India’s indigenous warship construction program. The vessel epitomises the Aatmanirbhar Bharat vision, with over 80 per cent of its systems and components sourced from Indian manufacturers. This reflects the growing maturity of India’s defence industrial base and its ability to deliver complex naval platforms.





Compact yet formidable, Malvan has been designed for agility, precision and endurance in shallow waters. These qualities are critical for anti-submarine warfare operations close to the coast, where manoeuvrability and rapid response are essential. The ship’s design also allows it to undertake diverse missions including surveillance, mine warfare and low-intensity maritime operations.





The commissioning of Malvan follows the induction of its sister ship Arnala earlier this year, and together they form part of a planned fleet of eight vessels under the Mahe-class program. This class of ships will provide the Navy with layered anti-submarine capabilities, complementing larger fleet units and enhancing coastal defence.





By integrating advanced indigenous systems and showcasing modern design, Malvan represents both technological progress and strategic self-reliance.





Its induction strengthens India’s maritime security posture and demonstrates the Navy’s commitment to expanding its shallow-water anti-submarine fleet with platforms that are proudly Indian in conception and execution.





Agencies







