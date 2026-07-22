



India’s defence exports have surged to nearly ₹39,000 crore in 2026, marking a historic leap from just ₹686 crore in 2014.





This rapid growth, supported by record domestic production of ₹1.78 lakh crore, strong private sector participation, and government reforms, is positioning India as a competitive global supplier of defence technologies.





India’s defence manufacturing sector is entering a new phase where the focus is shifting beyond import substitution towards becoming a reliable exporter. According to KDAIL, the industry is increasingly aligning itself with international defence programs through advanced manufacturing capabilities, engineering expertise, and specialised product offerings.





This transformation is being driven by rising government support, higher defence investments, and stronger participation from domestic manufacturers.





India’s defence production reached a record ₹1.78 lakh crore in FY 2025‑26, reflecting the expanding scale and capability of the country’s manufacturing ecosystem. Private companies contributed around ₹42,000 crore, accounting for nearly a quarter of total output, underlining their growing role in the defence industrial base. Defence Public Sector Undertakings contributed the majority share, but the private sector’s rising participation is reshaping the ecosystem.





Indian companies are now producing specialised components, survivability systems, advanced composite materials, and precision‑engineered products designed to meet the requirements of modern defence platforms.





The demand for lightweight composite materials, survivability solutions, and specialised defence equipment is rising globally, creating opportunities for Indian manufacturers to integrate into international supply chains. Geopolitical developments are also encouraging many countries to diversify suppliers, positioning India as a reliable partner.





KDAIL notes that success in international defence markets will depend on more than cost competitiveness. Global defence programs require consistent product quality, adherence to international standards, dependable delivery schedules, and continuous investment in advanced manufacturing technologies.





Long‑term growth in exports will rely on building trusted relationships with international customers and program partners. India’s ability to meet these expectations will determine its standing in global markets.





Government reforms have played a critical role in enabling this transformation. Policy updates such as the Open General Export License, streamlined certification processes, and simplified export authorisations have reduced bureaucratic hurdles.





The introduction of online approval systems and revamped portals has made Indian businesses more globally competitive. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has emphasised that these measures have elevated India’s international prestige and positioned the nation as a technologically advanced partner.





Private sector participation is expected to be a key driver in the next phase of growth. Through strategic partnerships, technology collaborations, and investments in advanced manufacturing, Indian companies are increasingly seeking opportunities within global defence supply chains.





Start-Ups, MSMEs, and research institutions are contributing to innovation, strengthening domestic supply chains, and making India’s defence value chain more resilient.





The Government has set ambitious targets of ₹3 lakh crore in defence production and ₹50,000 crore in defence exports by 2029. Achieving these goals will require continued focus on innovation, precision engineering, reliability, and the ability to meet the expectations of global defence programs.





Companies capable of consistently delivering high‑quality products are likely to play an important role in strengthening India’s position as a global defence manufacturing hub.





India’s defence exports have already expanded to nearly 100 countries, with over 145 exporters now active compared to 128 in the previous year.





This diversification demonstrates the growing acceptance of Indian‑made defence products and the sector’s integration into international supply chains. The momentum suggests that India is steadily moving from being a buyer of defence technologies to becoming a creator and exporter of them.





Agencies







