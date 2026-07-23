



MKU has unveiled its Anti-Drone Net, a system designed to neutralise aerial threats through physical entanglement, Janes reported . The net intercepts unmanned aerial vehicles by ensnaring their propellers, airframe, and control surfaces. Once entangled, the drone loses lift and manoeuvrability, forcing it to descend or become immobilised.





Karan Gupta, vice-president of international sales at MKU, explained that the Anti-Drone Net is primarily intended to counter commercial off-the-shelf quadcopters, multirotor UAVs, FPV attack drones, small and medium tactical UAVs, and ISR platforms.





He noted that the system can also be employed against certain loitering munitions depending on target characteristics and engagement conditions.





The net is available in multiple mesh configurations tailored for different categories of UAVs. Specifically, it comes in 25×25 mm and 40×40 mm mesh designs, enabling flexibility in countering threats at both high and low altitudes. This adaptability ensures that the system can be deployed across varied operational environments.





Gupta highlighted that recent conflicts, particularly the war in Ukraine, have demonstrated the disruptive impact of low-cost UAVs and FPV attack systems. These developments influenced the design philosophy behind the Anti-Drone Net, with emphasis placed on affordability, rapid deployment, and ease of use.





The system provides a non-kinetic means of countering UAV threats, including autonomous and electronically hardened platforms. By avoiding explosive or kinetic interception, it reduces the risk of collateral damage while supporting the protection of military positions and critical infrastructure.





MKU’s Anti-Drone Net represents a practical addition to India’s growing portfolio of counter-drone technologies. It complements existing radar, jammer, and hard-kill systems by offering a low-cost, scalable solution for frontline units and sensitive installations.





Agencies







