



Bhargavastra, the indigenous counter-drone system developed by Solar Defence and Aerospace Ltd (SDAL), is set to complete its internal trials within the next two to three months, according to Chairman Satyanarayan Nuwal, Economic Times reported





He expressed confidence that this breakthrough technology would lay the foundation for the ambitious Sudarshan Chakra air defence system, targeted for completion by 2030.





Speaking after a demonstration of the vehicle-mounted, multi-layered Counter-Swarm Drone System in Nagpur, Nuwal confirmed that the integrated platform had already undergone several successful component trials and was now advancing towards the next stage of evaluation.





He emphasised that the system was fully developed and had been tested across multiple domains, including micro-missile launches at Balasore and Pokhran, as well as radar and electro-optics control systems.





Nuwal highlighted that the radar component can detect aerial threats up to ten kilometres away, while the Electro-Optical Tracking System (EOTS) has a range of six kilometres. This exceeds the Indian Army’s current operational requirement of 2.5 kilometres, demonstrating the system’s enhanced capability. He noted that the missile range had already been extended to six kilometres, underscoring the system’s adaptability to evolving battlefield needs.





The chairman linked Bhargavastra directly to the long-term vision of developing the Sudarshan Chakra, a multi-range air defence program envisaged by the Prime Minister. He stated that by 2030, India would be able to field a layered system with ranges of 2.5 kilometres, 6 kilometres, and 25 kilometres, combining indigenous innovation with strategic foresight.





Bhargavastra has been designed entirely in India to counter weaponised drones, loitering munitions, and autonomous swarms. Its layered engagement architecture employs unguided rockets for saturation attacks and precision-guided micro-missiles for targeted strikes.





The system is integrated with an advanced Command, Control, Communication and Intelligence (C4I) framework, incorporating radar, Electro-Optical/Infrared sensors, and passive RF detectors. This enables detection, tracking, and engagement of multiple aerial threats simultaneously.





During the Nagpur demonstration, an Indian Army team witnessed the system’s performance as part of a status review under the Make-II program. SDAL flew a swarm of drones that were successfully detected by radar, EO/IR, and RF sensors.





The C4I system generated a real-time air situation picture and assigned targets to the launcher. Although actual rocket firing was not conducted due to safety considerations, the demonstration validated the system’s operational readiness.





Bhargavastra represents a significant milestone in India’s indigenous defence technology drive. Its successful trials and advanced architecture not only strengthen India’s counter-drone doctrine but also position the country to achieve self-reliance in layered air defence systems.





The upcoming completion of internal trials marks a decisive step towards its induction and eventual integration into the broader Sudarshan Chakra program.





Agencies







