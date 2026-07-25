



President Droupadi Murmu was conferred with an Honorary Doctorate by the Bucharest University of Economic Studies during her visit to Romania. The ceremony took place on Friday and marked a significant moment in her three‑nation tour of Eastern Europe.





In her address, President Murmu expressed deep gratitude to the Rector, Senate, and the wider university community. She dedicated the honour to the people of India, stating that she accepted it with humility on behalf of 1.4 billion Indians. She described the recognition as a reflection of the enduring friendship between the peoples of India and Romania.





Reflecting on her personal journey, she emphasised that education had been the most transformative force in her life. As a former educator, she recalled how a single classroom could alter the trajectory of an entire community. She stressed that education was not merely a tool for individual advancement but the surest foundation of a just and inclusive society.





President Murmu highlighted that the India‑Romania partnership is built on mutual respect, trust, and shared democratic values. She underlined that academic collaboration remains one of its strongest pillars.





Romanian institutions have long welcomed Indian students in medicine, engineering, and technology, and she urged universities in both nations to deepen ties through joint research projects, faculty exchanges, and student exchange programs.





Addressing the global technological shift, she noted that universities must maintain a strong moral compass. With artificial intelligence, digital technologies, and rapid scientific advances reshaping the world, she said institutions have an even greater responsibility to ensure that knowledge is guided by wisdom, ethics, and compassion.





Speaking directly to the student body, she described them as the architects of tomorrow’s world. She encouraged them to remain curious in their pursuit of knowledge, confident in their abilities, and compassionate in their actions. She urged them to use their talents to build bridges across cultures and contribute to a more peaceful and prosperous world.





The Rashtrapati Bhavan highlighted the honour in a statement, noting that President Murmu accepted the distinction as a symbol of enduring friendship between India and Romania. The statement also reiterated her call for deeper cooperation through joint research and academic exchanges.





Founded in 1913, the Bucharest University of Economic Studies is Romania’s premier institution for higher learning in economics, business, and public administration. It was the country’s first university dedicated exclusively to economic sciences and has shaped generations of leaders and policymakers.





The Doctor Honoris Causa is its highest distinction, awarded to eminent global personalities for extraordinary contributions to academia, public service, and international relations.





Romania was the final stop of President Murmu’s three‑nation visit to Eastern Europe, which took place from 23 to 25 July at the invitation of Romanian President Nicusor Dan. The conferment of the Honorary Doctorate added a symbolic and historic dimension to her visit, reinforcing the academic and cultural ties between the two nations.





ANI







